LONDON, Sept 11 British power station developer
Carlton Power said on Thursday it had signed agreements to build
a 1.8 gigawatt (GW) gas-fire power station and take over GE's
stake in a planned 1.5 GW plant.
It aims to build the 1.8 GW power station at Trafford near
Manchester in northern England and take a stake in a planned 1.5
GW project near Doncaster, also in the north.
"Carlton Power has appointed a consortium of (U.S.
company)GE and two Spanish partners, Tecnicas Reunidas
and Ferrovial Agroman, as its main engineering
contractor," it said regarding the Trafford site.
"In addition, Carlton Power has purchased GE's interest in
the 1,500 megawatt (MW) Thorpe Marsh gas-fired power station
project near Doncaster which was consented by the Department of
Energy & Climate Change (DECC) in 2011," it said.
Carlton Power said the agreements would "help pave the way
for more than 2 billion pounds ($3.25 billion) of investment".
It expects both new power stations to become operational in
2018/2019.
As Britain's power stations are around 30 years old on
average, their reliability and output is falling. Additionally,
there has been a lack of investment into new capacity, resulting
in warnings of potential power outages in coming years.
"New investment in UK gas generation has been enabled by the
Capacity Market," said Mark Elborne, president and CEO of GE UK
and Ireland.
The British government will hold its first auction for
standby capacity on December 16 in a measure that will reward
operators for holding power generation in back-up mode and make
investment into new facilities more attractive.
Carlton Power said it would enter bids for the capacity
auctions with both projects.
