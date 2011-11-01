LONDON Nov 1 Britain's healthcare cost-effectiveness watchdog NICE has recommended the use of Boehringer Ingelheim's new anti-clotting pill Pradaxa, after getting additional information on the medicine from the company.

An initial National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) report in August demanded more details from the private German drugmaker, leaving Pradaxa's fate uncertain.

The final draft guidance from NICE now backs Pradaxa for preventing stroke in people with atrial fibrillation, a common heart arrhythmia. The new oral medicine is an alternative to decades-old warfarin, which requires frequent blood tests.

Other drugs chasing Pradaxa to market include Bayer (BAYGn.DE) and Johnson & Johnson's Xarelto and Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer's Eliquis.

NICE, whose decisions are closely followed by other agencies around the world, expects to issue its final guidance in December on using Pradaxa on the National Health Service. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)