LONDON Nov 1 Britain's healthcare
cost-effectiveness watchdog NICE has recommended the use of
Boehringer Ingelheim's new anti-clotting pill Pradaxa, after
getting additional information on the medicine from the company.
An initial National Institute for Health and Clinical
Excellence (NICE) report in August demanded more details from
the private German drugmaker, leaving Pradaxa's fate uncertain.
The final draft guidance from NICE now backs Pradaxa for
preventing stroke in people with atrial fibrillation, a common
heart arrhythmia. The new oral medicine is an alternative to
decades-old warfarin, which requires frequent blood tests.
Other drugs chasing Pradaxa to market include Bayer
(BAYGn.DE) and Johnson & Johnson's Xarelto and
Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer's Eliquis.
NICE, whose decisions are closely followed by other agencies
around the world, expects to issue its final guidance in
December on using Pradaxa on the National Health Service.
