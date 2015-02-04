LONDON Feb 4 Media regulator Ofcom on Wednesday rejected Virgin Media's request to delay the auction of English Premier League soccer rights, paving the way for an expected battle between rivals BT and Sky.

Dismissing the last-minute objection, Ofcom said there was no urgent need to intervene because there would be a gap of about 17 months between the auction and the start of the 2016/17 season, when changes could be made if it decided there were any infringement of competition rules.

The first round of the auction for live domestic television rights for the three seasons from August 2016 is now set to proceed as planned this Friday.

Virgin had argued that the way the auction was structured, in terms of how many games are shown, drives up the prices that broadcasters have to pay, meaning that viewers in Britain pay some of the highest prices in Europe to watch live matches. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)