May 13 The Guardian

PARTS OF UK COAL MAY BE NATIONALISED AFTER COLLIERY FIRE CLOSES PIT

Troubled parts of UK Coal, Britain's largest coal mining business, could return to public ownership under plans being discussed by ministers that would protect some or all of the company's ailing pension scheme.

UK'S TOP COMPANIES CONDEMNED FOR PROLIFIC USE OF TAX HAVENS

The UK's 100 biggest public companies are running more than 8,000 subsidiaries or joint ventures in onshore and offshore tax havens, according to research published on Monday, raising fresh concerns about the full extent of corporate tax avoidance.

EUROPEAN ENERGY CHIEF PUTS FORWARD CASE FOR FUNDING COAL

One of Europe's most influential government-owned investors in the energy industry has hinted it may expand funding of high-carbon coal projects despite mounting pressure from climate change campaigners to rule out such investments.

DEUTSCHE BANK AND IFC ACCUSED OF BANKROLLING VIETNAM FIRMS' LAND GRABS

Two Vietnamese firms bankrolled by Deutsche Bank AG and the International Finance Corp - the World Bank's private lending arm - are leading a wave of land grabs in Cambodia and Laos, causing widespread evictions, illegal logging and food insecurity, according to a report.

The Times

WALL STREET BANKS SEE RED OVER BLOOMBERG'S 'SPY IN THE OFFICE'

Executives at some of America's financial institutions have demanded that Bloomberg News gives details on the type of personal information that reporters could access from data terminals supplied by the company.

OCADO RISKS WAITROSE WALKOUT BY HELPING RIVAL

Waitrose is prepared to take legal action against Ocado Group Plc, its partner, over its plans to help a rival supermarket to develop an online service.

HP WANTED TO SELL AUTONOMY, SAYS SAP

German software giant SAP has confirmed that it was approached by Hewlett-Packard about whether it would like to buy the controversial British software business Autonomy.

The Telegraph

WINDOWS 8 WOES SPARK QUESTIONS OVER MICROSOFT CHIEF'S FUTURE

A hostile reception to Microsoft Corp's Windows 8, heralded as the start of "a new era" for the technology empire, has prompted questions about chief executive Steve Ballmer's future.

The Independent

C4 SWITCHES OFF PROFITS AND MAKES A LOSS

Channel 4 is set to announce its first annual loss in a decade after the state-owned corporation used some of its cash reserves to fund new programming such as the Paralympics.

HSBC SET TO ANNOUNCE MORE JOB CUTS TO MAKE IT LEANER AND MEANER

HSBC Holdings Plc could announce more job cuts on Wednesday, when investors will be told that chief executive Stuart Gulliver will push ahead with plans to produce a leaner, more streamlined bank.