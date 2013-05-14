May 14 (Reuters) -
The Times
CO-OP BANK READY TO SELL ASSETS
The future of the stricken Co-operative Bank Plc
is under acute doubt as Euan Sutherland, its new chief
executive, considers asset disposals, including the property
portfolio.
BLINKX SEES BIGGER PICTURE AS PROFITS FLY
Blinkx Plc, a video search engine, reported a 73
per cent rise in revenue for the year to March to $198 million
(£129 million) while pre-tax profit soared nearly 800 percent to
$16.7 million. Its cash position also swelled 45 percent.
ITV GETS A FOOT IN DOOR OF US REALITY TV
ITV is paying $25.65 million for a 60 percent stake in
production company High Noon Entertainment and options to buy
the rest of the business later. High Noon is known for its hit
American reality TV show that documents the struggles and
triumphs of a New Jersey baker.
The Telegraph
BANKING NEEDS TO CHANGE TO ATTRACT YOUNGSTERS, SAYS LLOYDS
CHIEF
Lloyds Banking Group chief executive, Antonio
Horta-Osorio, has said the banking industry urgently needs to
address its image problem if it is to attract the best graduates
in future.
VODAFONE TO GET $3.15 BLN DIVIDEND FROM VERIZON WIRELESS
Verizon Wireless, the biggest US mobile service provider, is
to pay its parents Verizon Communications and Vodafone
Group Plc a dividend of $7 billion, surprising some
analysts who had not expected a big payout.
The Independent
RED-FACED BLOOMBERG ADMITS 'INEXCUSABLE' PRIVACY BREACH
Bloomberg was today forced to issue a grovelling apology to
clients for its "inexcusable" decision to let its journalists
use internal customer information in a scandal that has rocked
Wall Street and the City.
BRITISH GAS PLEDGES TO PUT LID ON PRICES AFTER COLD-WEATHER
BOOST
British Gas has pledged to keep a lid on future price hikes
after the energy giant admitted it made a bumper profit thanks
to the prolonged winter.
The Guardian
BIRMINGHAM AIRPORT CALLS FOR UK-WIDE AVIATION EXPANSION TO
HELP ECONOMY
Britain's manufacturers urgently need better flight links
out of airports beyond London if they are to power the economic
recovery, according to a report from Birmingham airport that
seeks to shift the aviation capacity debate away from Heathrow
expansion.
YOUNG PEOPLE HAVE 10 PCT LESS CHANCE OF SECURING A JOB, TUC
STUDY FINDS
Young people are 10 percent less likely to be in work today
than before the recession, the TUC has said ahead of official
data tomorrow that is expected to show stubbornly persistent
unemployment. Only 58 percent of 18-24 year olds found work in
2013, compared with almost 65 percent in 2009, the unions said,
leaving a shortfall of 395,000 jobs.