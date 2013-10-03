Oct 4 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

CITY REGULATOR TO GET TOUGH ON PAYDAY LENDERS The City regulator is to get tough on payday lenders by imposing a stringent set of new rules designed to protect consumers and cut down on some of the industry's more unsavoury practices.

TED BAKER HEADS TO RUSSIA AND TURKEY AS PROFITS RISE 50 PCT Ted Baker is to head to Russia and Turkey in the next stage of its transformation from a men's shirt shop in Glasgow to an international premium fashion brand.

The Guardian

STRONG UK SERVICES DATA 'POINTS TO FASTEST ECONOMIC GROWTH IN 15 YEARS' Britain's economy may have expanded at its fastest pace in 15 years over the past three months, analysts suggested on Thursday, after an upbeat survey of the key services sector suggested it is growing at a healthy clip.

The Times

DIRTY GERTIE AND CO FOR SALE AS GALA QUITS THE BINGO HALL

Gala Coral Group is poised to put its bingo club chain up for sale for more than 250 million pounds as the gambling operator clears the decks for a 2 billion-pound-plus flotation of its betting and online businesses in a year's time.

BP CAN STOP PAYING FRAUDULENT SPILL CLAIMS

BP scored its first victory in a legal campaign to cap liabilities stemming from the Gulf of Mexico oil spill after a judge ordered a stop to payouts on bogus claim.

Sky News

PAYDAY LENDERS FACING UNLIMITED FINES

Tougher controls on payday lenders could see unlimited fines for companies which break the rules amid claims some are even lending to children.