Taiwan's Cathay Financial in talks to buy Bank of Nova Scotia's Malaysia unit
TAIPEI, March 9 Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co said on Thursday that it is in exclusive talks to acquire the Malaysian unit of Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia.
Oct 11 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
US SHUTDOWN: MARKETS RALLY AS DEAL EDGES CLOSER
Stocks rallied in the US as the White House and the Republicans edged closer to a crucial breakthrough to prevent America crashing through its $16.7 trillion borrowing limit.
BLACKBERRY CO-FOUNDER MIKE LAZARIDIS CONSIDERING BUYING MOBILE PHONE MAKER
BlackBerry co-founder Mike Lazaridis has increased his stake in the struggling smartphone maker and is considering buying the entire company, according to a securities filing.
The Guardian
ROYAL MAIL SHARES: THOUSANDS FAIL IN APPLICATIONS FOR LARGER STAKE
Anyone who applied for more than 10,000 pounds of Royal Mail shares - an estimated 34,500 individuals - will be left empty-handed after the government chose to favour small investors over those who regularly play the stock market.
BT RETURNS TO MOBILE PHONE BUSINESS WITH EE DEAL
BT is back in the consumer mobile phone business after signing a partnership deal with EE under which the former national monopoly will return to wireless, more than a decade after it sold off the O2 network.
The Times
HOME-BUYING AT ITS HIGHEST FOR FIVE YEARS
Mortgage lending has bounced back to levels not seen since before the financial crisis, driven by demand from buyers with small deposits.
BOOKIES SPARED CRACKDOWN ON BETTING MACHINES
Bookmakers breathed a sigh of relief yesterday after the Department for Culture, Media and Sport said it had decided not to reduce stakes or prizes on lucrative fixed-odds betting terminals (FOBTs), where punters can stake 100 pounds per play and win a jackpot of 500 pounds.
The Independent
TORIES 'TO CUT AID GIVEN TO POOREST CUSTOMERS BY ENERGY COMPANIES'
Senior Conservative ministers are attempting to cut the amount of money energy firms have to spend helping their poorest customers reduce the cost of their bills, The Independent understands.
Sky News
ROYAL MAIL: SOVEREIGN FUNDS TO GET SHARES
A clutch of the world's most powerful sovereign wealth funds are expected to be allocated millions of pounds worth of shares in Royal Mail even as thousands of British investors are frozen out of the privatisation.
ENERGY BILLS: SSE TO RAISE TARIFFS BY 8.2 PCT
SSE has become the first of the so-called 'big six' energy firms to confirm it is raising prices ahead of winter, sparking a bitter backlash among consumer groups, politicians and regulators.
TAIPEI, March 9 Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co said on Thursday that it is in exclusive talks to acquire the Malaysian unit of Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 An investor group led by former music executive Edgar Bronfman Jr has dropped out of bidding for Time Inc, the publisher of People and Sports Illustrated magazines, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Expectations of strong U.S. payrolls after blockbuster ADP data