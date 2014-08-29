UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 22
March 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
CAMERON BRACED FOR MORE UKIP DEFECTIONS
David Cameron has been warned to brace himself for more defections in the coming months after a leading Conservative MP stunned Westminster by quitting his seat and switching to Ukip.
BIG HITTERS CLASH IN BATTLE FOR SCOTLAND
There are just three weeks to go before Scotland votes on independence - and the trickle of business leaders prepared to declare their hand has suddenly become a flood.
The Guardian
SMEs FEELING THE PINCH AS FUNDING FOR LENDING FAILS TO PICK UP
Business lending remains in the doldrums despite the economic recovery after the Bank of England's Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS) recorded another poor performance in the second quarter.
DOUGLAS CARSWELL'S DEFECTION TO UKIP PUTS PRESSURE ON DAVID CAMERON
David Cameron was forced to interrupt a pre-referendum trip to Scotland on Thursday as the Conservative leadership scrambled to deal with the surprise defection of a hardline Eurosceptic MP to Ukip, triggering an early byelection.
The Telegraph
SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE: CBI CHAIRMAN WARNS OF 'ENORMOUS' RISKS WITH A YES VOTE Sir Mike Rake, president of the Confederation of British Industry, says Scottish secession will endanger the recoveries on both sides of the border.
SHELL COULD RESURRECT CONTROVERSIAL ARCTIC OIL DRILLING PLAN
Royal Dutch Shell could resurrect its controversial plan to drill for oil in the Alaskan Arctic after filing new plans with the U.S. government.
Sky News
BUSINESS LEADERS BACK SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE
A letter by more than 200 business figures supporting Scottish independence has been published, just 24 hours after opponents made a similar pitch. (Compiled by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
