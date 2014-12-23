Dec 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

REGULATOR LAUNCHES INQUIRY INTO TESCO ACCOUNTING SCANDAL

The independent accounting regulator has opened a formal investigation into Tesco PLC's 263 million stg accounting scandal. The Financial Reporting Council said it would scrutinise members and a member firm in relation to the preparation, approval and audit of Tesco's accounts for the past three financial years. (thetim.es/1rdMauK)

FLOOD WARNINGS AS RAIN SWEEPS IN FOR CHRISTMAS

Flood warnings are in place for the north and west of the country as rain begins to sweep its way across Britain for Christmas. The Met Office has released dozens of alerts for England and Scotland - predominantly affecting the north-east and north-west. (thetim.es/1zd99na)

The Guardian

LABOUR WARNS OF RISK TO POLICING AS OFFICERS STAND ON THE AUSTERITY FRONTLINE

Thousands of police officers around the country face losing their jobs by the end of the decade as part of George Osborne's plans to shrink the size of the state, according to a Labour analysis of figures compiled by the House of Commons library. (bit.ly/1AZw2g6)

UK JOBS MARKET SET FOR UPBEAT 2015 BUT SKILLS SHORTAGE REMAINS

As the economic recovery continues, 50 percent of British businesses are planning to take on extra workers in 2015, the CBI said, but skills shortage could stop jobs being filled. All regions of the UK stand to benefit according to the business lobby group, while Scotland has the biggest plans for the job creation. (bit.ly/1xaMWeC)

The Telegraph

SIX DEAD AS BIN LORRY HITS CHRISTMAS SHOPPERS IN GLASGOW

A baby is feared to be among the victims as six people died and eight were injured when a bin lorry careered out of control and into crowds of Christmas shoppers. The truck mounted the pavement at speed as it traveled 300 yards and ploughed into pedestrians and knocked down lampposts in Glasgow city centre, witnesses said. (bit.ly/13wyAaQ)

RUSSIA STARTS BAILING OUT BANKS AS ECONOMY FACES 'FULL-BLOWN CRISIS'

Russia is facing a "full-blown economic crisis", a former finance minister has warned, as the country is forced to take emergency financial measures. Analysts have warned that the Russian economy will not improve in the long-term unless either the oil price or relations over Ukraine improve. (bit.ly/1ASOYgU)

Sky News

SINGER JOE COCKER DIES AT 70

Blues and rock legend Joe Cocker, best known for his gritty voice and great vocals, has died at the age of 70. The English-born singer-songwriter died on Sunday in Colorado, where he has lived for the past two decades. He had lung cancer. (bit.ly/13WPQqo)

EX-B&Q CHIEF IN FRAME FOR TOP WHITEHALL ROLE

The former boss of B&Q's parent company is being lined up to take a key role in Whitehall as ministers prepare for a swingeing new round of public spending cuts. Sir Ian Cheshire, who stepped down as chief executive of Kingfisher PLC earlier this month, is among a small number of candidates to succeed the former BP PLC boss Lord Browne as the Government's lead non-executive director. (bit.ly/1CwMbLl)

The Independent

ED BALLS: LABOUR GOVERNMENT WOULD FAST-TRACK THE MANSION TAX

Imposing a mansion tax on homes worth more than 2 million stg would be one of the first acts of an incoming Labour government next May, Ed Balls has revealed in an interview. (ind.pn/1wXPbji)

BANK OF ENGLAND SAYS CONFIDENCE IN BANKING SYSTEM IS STILL SHAKY AMID RECENT SCANDALS AND CYBER THREATS

UK banks must go far beyond bolstering financial strength to restore confidence after recent scandals and should guard against complacency about possible cyber-attacks, the Bank of England warned today. (ind.pn/1APwrlw)

