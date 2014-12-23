Dec 23 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
REGULATOR LAUNCHES INQUIRY INTO TESCO ACCOUNTING SCANDAL
The independent accounting regulator has opened a formal
investigation into Tesco PLC's 263 million stg
accounting scandal. The Financial Reporting Council said it
would scrutinise members and a member firm in relation to the
preparation, approval and audit of Tesco's accounts for the past
three financial years. (thetim.es/1rdMauK)
FLOOD WARNINGS AS RAIN SWEEPS IN FOR CHRISTMAS
Flood warnings are in place for the north and west of the
country as rain begins to sweep its way across Britain for
Christmas. The Met Office has released dozens of alerts for
England and Scotland - predominantly affecting the north-east
and north-west. (thetim.es/1zd99na)
The Guardian
LABOUR WARNS OF RISK TO POLICING AS OFFICERS STAND ON THE
AUSTERITY FRONTLINE
Thousands of police officers around the country face losing
their jobs by the end of the decade as part of George Osborne's
plans to shrink the size of the state, according to a Labour
analysis of figures compiled by the House of Commons library. (bit.ly/1AZw2g6)
UK JOBS MARKET SET FOR UPBEAT 2015 BUT SKILLS SHORTAGE
REMAINS
As the economic recovery continues, 50 percent of British
businesses are planning to take on extra workers in 2015, the
CBI said, but skills shortage could stop jobs being filled. All
regions of the UK stand to benefit according to the business
lobby group, while Scotland has the biggest plans for the job
creation. (bit.ly/1xaMWeC)
The Telegraph
SIX DEAD AS BIN LORRY HITS CHRISTMAS SHOPPERS IN GLASGOW
A baby is feared to be among the victims as six people died
and eight were injured when a bin lorry careered out of control
and into crowds of Christmas shoppers. The truck mounted the
pavement at speed as it traveled 300 yards and ploughed into
pedestrians and knocked down lampposts in Glasgow city centre,
witnesses said. (bit.ly/13wyAaQ)
RUSSIA STARTS BAILING OUT BANKS AS ECONOMY FACES 'FULL-BLOWN
CRISIS'
Russia is facing a "full-blown economic crisis", a former
finance minister has warned, as the country is forced to take
emergency financial measures. Analysts have warned that the
Russian economy will not improve in the long-term unless either
the oil price or relations over Ukraine improve. (bit.ly/1ASOYgU)
Sky News
SINGER JOE COCKER DIES AT 70
Blues and rock legend Joe Cocker, best known for his gritty
voice and great vocals, has died at the age of 70. The
English-born singer-songwriter died on Sunday in Colorado, where
he has lived for the past two decades. He had lung cancer. (bit.ly/13WPQqo)
EX-B&Q CHIEF IN FRAME FOR TOP WHITEHALL ROLE
The former boss of B&Q's parent company is being lined up to
take a key role in Whitehall as ministers prepare for a
swingeing new round of public spending cuts. Sir Ian Cheshire,
who stepped down as chief executive of Kingfisher PLC
earlier this month, is among a small number of candidates to
succeed the former BP PLC boss Lord Browne as the
Government's lead non-executive director. (bit.ly/1CwMbLl)
The Independent
ED BALLS: LABOUR GOVERNMENT WOULD FAST-TRACK THE MANSION TAX
Imposing a mansion tax on homes worth more than 2 million
stg would be one of the first acts of an incoming Labour
government next May, Ed Balls has revealed in an interview. (ind.pn/1wXPbji)
BANK OF ENGLAND SAYS CONFIDENCE IN BANKING SYSTEM IS STILL
SHAKY AMID RECENT SCANDALS AND CYBER THREATS
UK banks must go far beyond bolstering financial strength to
restore confidence after recent scandals and should guard
against complacency about possible cyber-attacks, the Bank of
England warned today. (ind.pn/1APwrlw)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane
Craft)