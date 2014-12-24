The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

MANSION TAX WOULD START 'ON DAY ONE' UNDER LABOUR, SAYS ED BALLS

Owners of properties worth more than 2 million stg face paying a mansion tax from "day one" of a new Labour government, Ed Balls has said. The shadow chancellor revealed he plans to impose the extra levy in 2015-16, even though the 12-month period begins before the election. (thetim.es/1zvzSAx)

MORTGAGE LENDING COMES OFF BOIL AS MARKET SLOWS

Mortgage lending dropped by a fifth over the past year as the housing market catches a chill, but George Osborne's overhaul of the unpopular stamp duty system could change everything. Mortgage approvals for house purchase fell to 36,717 in November, down from 37,153 in October, according to the British Bankers' Association (BBA). (thetim.es/1JQdPYA)

BLOWS FOR OSBORNE AS GROWTH REVISED DOWN AND CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICIT SOARS

George Osborne's hopes of using a strengthening economy as the springboard for election victory next May have been dealt a double blow with news of weaker growth during 2013 and 2014 and the biggest current account deficit in the UK's history. The Office for National Statistics said the economy's performance throughout much of 2013 and 2014 had been less impressive than initially thought. (bit.ly/1vkXX6E)

GREEK MPS' SECOND FAILURE TO ELECT HEAD OF STATE BRINGS SNAP ELECTION CLOSER

Greece has come a step closer to a snap general election that could plunge the eurozone into renewed crisis after Athens' parliament failed for a second time on Tuesday to elect a new head of state. (bit.ly/16NTF2v)

RBS SUSPENDS BONUSES FOR 18 EMPLOYEES AS FOREX PROBE DEEPENS

Royal Bank of Scotland has suspended the bonus pots of 18 traders as part of an internal investigation into foreign exchange rigging. (bit.ly/1GVlQJs)

UK HOME SALES FALL BELOW 100,000 FOR FIRST TIME IN A YEAR

The number of homes sold in the UK fell below 100,000 in November for the first time in a year, Government figures have shown. A total of 98,490 residential properties were sold last month, according to HM Revenue and Customs data, the lowest level since November last year, when 99,320 homes changed hands. (bit.ly/1xeH04a)

TOP UKIP OFFICIAL CLEARED OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT

UKIP's general secretary has been cleared of impropriety after an inquiry into claims he sexually harassed a would-be parliamentary candidate. (bit.ly/1zRNLqH)

RSA TALKS TO INFLEXION OVER NON-CORE SALE

RSA Insurance Group PLC, the FTSE-100 insurer, is in talks to sell a division which helps employers to comply with industrial safety requirements, the latest in a string of asset disposals since ousting its chief executive last year. (bit.ly/1xJqt7Z)

DANNY ALEXANDER INTERVIEW: OSBORNE SAVAGED BY HIS CLOSEST ALLY IN THE COALITION

George Osborne has been accused by his Liberal Democrat deputy of planning the "wilful destruction" of key public services if the Conservatives win next May's general election. Danny Alexander, a loyal ally of the Chancellor since the Coalition was formed in 2010, said Osborne would make 60 billion stg of unnecessary cuts by 2020. (ind.pn/1AFVR6W)

TATE GALLERIES FORCED TO DISCLOSE THE EXTENT OF CONTROVERSIAL BP SPONSORSHIP DEAL

The Tate has been ordered to reveal how much sponsorship it receives from oil giant BP PLC after a landmark victory by environmental campaigners.(ind.pn/13uzFzs)

