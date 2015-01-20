Jan 20 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

David Cameron insisted that there are "no surprises" in his tax returns, but refused to commit to publishing them. The Tory leader impressed there are "no secrets" about his tax affairs, but would not support plans made by Number 10 in 2012 for the prime minister and senior cabinet ministers to release their personal tax returns. (thetim.es/1ukAI2g)

David Cameron told Britain's leading Muslim group it "really has a problem" after it accused ministers of adopting the ideas of the far right. The Muslim Council of Britain had taken issue with the open letter to imams in England, calling on them to do more to turn young Muslims away from radicalisation in the wake of the Paris terror attacks. (thetim.es/14ZFF45)

The Guardian

The former chief executive of Tesco Plc, Terry Leahy, has broken his silence on the crisis engulfing the country's biggest retailer by claiming there was a failure of leadership under his successor, Philip Clarke. (bit.ly/1CIwcKa)

Government Communications Headquarters bulk surveillance of electronic communications has scooped up emails to and from journalists working for some of the U.S. and UK's largest media organisations, analysis of documents released by whistleblower Edward Snowden reveals. The disclosure comes as the British government faces intense pressure to protect the confidential communications of reporters, MPs and lawyers from snooping. (bit.ly/15nU9vK)

The Telegraph

The chief executive of the failed hedge fund Weavering has been found guilty of eight counts of fraud, forgery, false accounting and fraudulent trading, though he was cleared of eight further charges in a London court on Monday almost six years after the collapse of his company. (bit.ly/1CdxOgy)

Aviva's 5.6 billion pounds ($8.45 billion) takeover of Friends Life Group Ltd will lead to around 1,500 job losses under plans to generate significant cost savings. (bit.ly/1ukKT6R)

Sky News

British Gas is to cut household gas bills by 5 percent, an annual average saving of 37 pounds. The energy firm, owned by Centrica, said the move will benefit 6.8 million customers. (bit.ly/1CICCJ9)

Embattled construction group Balfour Beatty Plc will announce that it has poached the finance chief of travel agency Hogg Robinson group Plc as it continues a battle to retain its independence. Balfour Beatty is to name Philip Harrison as its new chief financial officer just days before it discloses the outcome of an investigation into the accounts of its UK construction arm. (bit.ly/1BuTi9Q) ($1 = 0.6630 pounds) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)