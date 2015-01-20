Jan 20 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
David Cameron insisted that there are "no surprises" in
his tax returns, but refused to commit to publishing them. The
Tory leader impressed there are "no secrets" about his tax
affairs, but would not support plans made by Number 10 in 2012
for the prime minister and senior cabinet ministers to release
their personal tax returns. (thetim.es/1ukAI2g)
David Cameron told Britain's leading Muslim group it "really
has a problem" after it accused ministers of adopting the ideas
of the far right. The Muslim Council of Britain had taken issue
with the open letter to imams in England, calling on them to do
more to turn young Muslims away from radicalisation in the wake
of the Paris terror attacks. (thetim.es/14ZFF45)
The Guardian
The former chief executive of Tesco Plc, Terry
Leahy, has broken his silence on the crisis engulfing the
country's biggest retailer by claiming there was a failure of
leadership under his successor, Philip Clarke. (bit.ly/1CIwcKa)
Government Communications Headquarters bulk surveillance of
electronic communications has scooped up emails to and from
journalists working for some of the U.S. and UK's largest media
organisations, analysis of documents released by whistleblower
Edward Snowden reveals. The disclosure comes as the British
government faces intense pressure to protect the confidential
communications of reporters, MPs and lawyers from snooping. (bit.ly/15nU9vK)
The Telegraph
The chief executive of the failed hedge fund Weavering has
been found guilty of eight counts of fraud, forgery, false
accounting and fraudulent trading, though he was cleared of
eight further charges in a London court on Monday almost six
years after the collapse of his company. (bit.ly/1CdxOgy)
Aviva's 5.6 billion pounds ($8.45 billion) takeover
of Friends Life Group Ltd will lead to around 1,500 job
losses under plans to generate significant cost savings. (bit.ly/1ukKT6R)
Sky News
British Gas is to cut household gas bills by 5 percent, an
annual average saving of 37 pounds. The energy firm, owned by
Centrica, said the move will benefit 6.8 million customers. (bit.ly/1CICCJ9)
Embattled construction group Balfour Beatty Plc
will announce that it has poached the finance chief of travel
agency Hogg Robinson group Plc as it continues a battle
to retain its independence. Balfour Beatty is to name Philip
Harrison as its new chief financial officer just days before it
discloses the outcome of an investigation into the accounts of
its UK construction arm. (bit.ly/1BuTi9Q)
($1 = 0.6630 pounds)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane
Craft)