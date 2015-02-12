Feb 12 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Millions of council houses would be "given away" to low-paid workers under Tory plans to reward people who come off benefits. (thetim.es/1Aoy6RL)

The Conservatives could capture 11 of 15 Liberal Democrat seats in the southwest, according to analysis by a leading pollster, as David Cameron seeks to capitalise on the weakness of his coalition partners. (thetim.es/1KNxKFp)

The Guardian

David Cameron stood accused by Ed Miliband of acting as a "dodgy prime minister" after he repeatedly failed in the House of Commons to say whether he had discussed tax avoidance at HSBC Holdings Plc with Stephen Green before appointing him as trade minister in 2011. (bit.ly/1EbWk0p)

House prices rose in January at the slowest pace in two years across England and Wales, finds a housing market survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. (bit.ly/1DH8kJz)

The Telegraph

Talks over Greece's debt crisis appeared stuck in limbo on Wednesday, as European finance ministers meeting in Brussels refused to give ground over the terms of the Athens bail-out. (bit.ly/1zXGPZp)

Sky faced questions from the City on Wednesday about the heavy price it paid to maintain Premier League superiority over BT Group Plc in a rights auction that beat even the highest inflation predictions. (bit.ly/16VsrH1)

Sky News

A Conservative Party treasurer has hit back at a suggestion by Labour leader Ed Miliband that he was involved in "tax avoidance activities". (bit.ly/1EbOSlY)

Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, used a speech in London to claim the UK Government's economic policy had failed "categorically and comprehensively" and caused "misery" for some of the UK's most vulnerable people. (bit.ly/1CWQBi9)

The Independent

The boss of HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has denied allegations that the department failed to act on tax evasion claims linked to HSBC's Swiss subsidiary. (ind.pn/1ChuRYN)

The high street fashion chain New Look Eyewear Inc could be ready to rejoin the stock market after an 11-year absence, according to its chief executive. (ind.pn/1zVbjLz)

