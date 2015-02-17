The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
HOUSING SHORTAGE BLAMED AFTER BIGGEST PRICE RISE IN ALMOST A
YEAR
The chronic lack of properties coming on to the market has
pushed up average house prices by nearly 6,000 stg this month
and experts are warning that the shortage is the new norm. The
average asking price for a home in England and Wales rose by 2.1
percent to 279,004 stg, with all regions recording increases. (thetim.es/1yKn5ET)
BALLS COUNTS THE COST AS RECEIPT CLAIM IS SHREDDED
Ed Balls' claim that families should follow his example and
seek receipts for every low-cost job was unravelling last night
as Labour admitted that the shadow chancellor had not always
done so. (thetim.es/1Eiz1SO)
The Guardian
TORIES UP SIX POINTS IN LATEST ICM POLL
With just 80 days to go before the general election, the
Tories are up six points since last month - their strongest
showing in the Guardian's ICM poll since May 2012 and only one
point down on their 2010 general election result. (bit.ly/17gVxjV)
TESCO TO PAY 20,000 POUNDS TO SUPPORT TWO FENLAND TOWNS
AFTER STORES SCRAPPED
Tesco is stumping up 20,000 stg to support two
Cambridgeshire communities after it left one with a "ghost
store" that will never open and shelved plans to build another.
(bit.ly/1AfJMoc)
The Telegraph
BRIT INSURANCE IN SALE TALKS WITH RIVAL
Lloyd's of London insurer Brit is understood to be
in takeover talks with a rival less than a year after its 960
million stg stock market listing. (bit.ly/17j8AkK)
Sky News
US TECHNOLOGY GIANTS EYE MONITISE TAKEOVER
A number of American technology companies like FIS,
IBM and Oracle are examining takeover bids for
Monitise, one of the UK's most prominent manufacturers of mobile
banking software, Monitise (bit.ly/1vQGgSK)
ALDERMORE CUTS IPO VALUATION AS PROFIT SOARS
Aldermore (IPO-ALDG.L) is to announce that annual pre-tax
profit in 2014 more than doubled to about 50 million stg. A
source close to the bank said that it could announce its
intention to float on the London Stock Exchange by the end of
the month, although the timing could yet slip. (bit.ly/17cpKke)
The Independent
BT POISED TO LAND BAILIFF CONTRACT TO COLLECT BILLIONS IN
UNPAID FINES
BT is expected to land a much-criticised Ministry of
Justice semi-privatisation deal that would see the telephony
giant turn bailiff. (ind.pn/1Jlda3C)
CBI UPGRADES FORECAST FOR UK'S ECONOMIC GROWTH DUE TO LOW
INFLATION AND OIL PRICES
The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) business lobby
group has upgraded its forecast for the UK's economic growth
plan, expecting the economy to expand by 2.7 percent this year.
(ind.pn/1yOjXrv)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Walsh)