Feb 19 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
OLD MUTUAL PUTS CITY BOARDS ON NOTICE OVER TESCO-STYLE
'REWARDS FOR FAILURE'
In a defiant move inspired by perceived "rewards for
failure" at Tesco Plc, Old Mutual Global Investors
threatened to vote against any company that has failed to
shorten service contracts for main board directors to under a
year by next March. (thetim.es/1LeSg3K)
The Guardian
UK ADMITS UNLAWFULLY MONITORING LEGALLY PRIVILEGED
COMMUNICATIONS
The regime under which UK intelligence agencies, including
MI5 and MI6, have been monitoring conversations between lawyers
and their clients for the past five years is unlawful, the
British government has admitted. (bit.ly/1ASzex6)
UK EMPLOYMENT RATE HITS HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE RECORDS BEGAN
David Cameron has hailed news that Britain's employment rate
is at the joint highest level since records began in 1971 as
evidence that the economy is strengthening. (bit.ly/1AkGBf0)
The Telegraph
MONSOON BOSS JOHN BROWETT QUITS
John Browett, who left Apple after just six months
in charge of its retail operations, has suddenly quit his
position as chief executive of fashion chain Monsoon
Accessorize. (bit.ly/17VL0M9)
PUTIN WILL TARGET THE BALTIC NEXT, DEFENCE SECRETARY WARNS
There is a "real and present danger" that Vladimir Putin
will launch a campaign of undercover attacks to destabilise the
Baltic states on Nato's eastern flank, the Defence Secretary has
warned. (bit.ly/1LeNPpC)
Sky News
LLOYDS AND RBS FACE REPEAT OF CASH BONUS CAP
Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland
have been in discussions with UK Financial Investments ,
the agency which manages taxpayers' stakes in the two lenders,
about their pay structures for 2014. (bit.ly/1ET0SZK)
ECB EXTENDS FUNDING FOR GREEK BANKS - REPORTS
The European Central Bank has decided to increase its
emergency funding to Greek commercial banks, it has been
reported. (bit.ly/1A7poab)
The Independent
GREEK BAILOUT: GREECE TO ASK EUROZONE FOR EXTENSION OF LOAN
DEAL BUT STAND FIRM AGAINST AUSTERITY MEASURES
The Greek government has confirmed it is to ask the Eurozone
for a six-month extension of its European loan agreement today.
(ind.pn/1AHAzZa)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew Hay)