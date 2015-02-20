Feb 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

LABOUR'S BIGGEST PRIVATE DONOR? 'TAX DODGE SPECIALISTS' ACCOUNTANCY FIRM PWC

Labour's biggest private donor is the accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers the Electoral Commission revealed yesterday despite accusations from a senior Labour MP that the firm has been "selling tax avoidance on an industrial scale". (thetim.es/1zRI3BS)

BERLIN REJECTS GREEK PLEA TO EXTEND BAILOUT FOR SIX MONTHS

Greece's new radical left government applied today for a six-month extension of its international bailout but Germany dismissed the request because it failed to renew Athens' commitments to reform and spending cuts. (thetim.es/1CPfBCN)

The Guardian

UK SOLDIER LEAVES BASE TO JOIN FIGHT AGAINST ISIS - REPORT

A serving British soldier is believed to have travelled to the Middle East to fight against Islamic State. (bit.ly/1zRSRQz)

DAILY TELEGRAPH MAKES 'NO APOLOGY' FOR ITS COVERAGE OF HSBC SCANDAL

The Daily Telegraph has published a leader defending its coverage of the HSBC scandal in which it makes "no apology" for the paper's decision to largely ignore the story. (bit.ly/1ApK7Vr)

The Telegraph

REXAM RECOMMENDS 4.4 BLN POUNDS BID FROM BALL CORPORATION

Rexam, the British drinks can maker, has recommended a 4.4 billion stg takeover bid from US rival Ball Corporation after securing a break fee worth up to 302 million stg if the deal falls apart. (bit.ly/1BrSRNP)

Sky News

CHELSEA SUSPENDS THREE FANS OVER RACIST CHANT

Chelsea have suspended three supporters as the club investigates racist chanting and a black man being pushed on the Paris Metro. The commuter, Sylla Souleymane, appeared to be stopped from getting on an underground train by fans travelling to a Champions League game against Paris St Germain. (bit.ly/1ApzNNk)

THREE UK BANKS TO AWARD 2.5 BLN POUNDS-PLUS BONUS POT

Barclays and two taxpayer-backed lenders - Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland - will separately announce approximately 2.8 billion stg in new awards alongside their annual results during the next 12 days. (bit.ly/1EbiqT8)

The Independent

BRITISH GAS'S PARENT COMPANY SEES SHARES TUMBLE AFTER ANNOUNCING 35 PCT PROFIT DROP

The parent company of British Gas has seen a dramatic fall in profits after being hit by falling oil prices and warmer weather. Centrica, which as well as owning British Gas also counts Direct Energy and Bord Gais Energy among its assets, saw profits slide by 35 percent for the financial year to 31 December. (ind.pn/1DEqPhp)

(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)