March 4 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers.

The Times

'LETHAL MIX' OF NHS DENIAL AND FAILURE SAW 11 BABIES DIE NEEDLESSLY

A "lethal mix" of denial and failure at almost every level of the NHS led to the needless deaths of 11 babies and one mother at a dysfunctional hospital, a "damning" review has found. (thetim.es/1F6N66h)

CARNEY REVEALS WHY BANK OF ENGLAND FOREX CHIEF WAS SACKED

The Bank of England missed as many as 50 instances of suspected market abuse that have since been handed over to financial regulators, its governor has admitted. (thetim.es/1BEUas2)

The Guardian

UK SHOULD BEGIN DECRIMINALISING DRUGS, SAY RICHARD BRANSON AND NICK CLEGG

Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson and deputy prime minister Nick Clegg are urging the UK to begin decriminalising the use and possession of almost all drugs, following the example of Portugal. (bit.ly/1aKv8gD)

HSBC FILES: MPS CALL IN TOP EXECUTIVES OVER SWISS REVELATIONS

Two senior HSBC executives and non-executive Rona Fairhead, the BBC Trust chair, have been ordered to appear before MPs for a fresh hearing on the bank's Swiss operation. (bit.ly/18iTBIc)

The Telegraph

UKIP WILL NOT SET 'ARBITRARY' IMMIGRATION TARGETS, SAYS NIGEL FARAGE

The UK Independence Party would not set an "arbitrary immigration target" if it helps form the next Government, Nigel Farage has said in an article for The Telegraph. (bit.ly/1EeuLXP)

BARCLAYS BOSS SAYS HE WILL NOT BE 'PATIENT' WITH POOR RETURNS AS IT SETS ASIDE £750M FOR FX FINES

The chief executive of Barclays has said he will not be "patient" with underperforming parts of the company, potentially raising the prospect of further cuts at its struggling investment bank. (bit.ly/17NfAa6)

Sky News

ANGLO-CANADIAN DUO SWOOPS FOR EUROSTAR STAKE

Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec (CDPQ) and an infrastructure arm of Hermes, a major UK institutional investor, are close to a deal to buy the government's 40 percent shareholding. (bit.ly/1BEXEuC)

TAXPAYERS TO MEET 30 MLN STG BILL FOR UK COAL STAFF

Taxpayers are poised to fund a multimillion pound bill to help workers at two of the UK's remaining deep coal mines as part of preparations for their closure, ministers are expected to disclose this week. (bit.ly/1wHoPo4)

The Independent

FORMER UK MARINE BECOMES FIRST BRITON TO BE 'KILLED FIGHTING ISIS IN SYRIA'

A former British soldier is thought to have become the first UK national to be killed fighting against Isis in Syria. (ind.pn/1wHoUZ1)

