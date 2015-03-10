March 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

QUIT OR BE SACKED, HODGE TELLS BBC HEAD

The head of the BBC's governing body, Rona Fairhead, faced calls to quit after she was accused of being "either incredibly naive or totally incompetent" when she was a non-executive director of HSBC Holdings Plc.(thetim.es/1Bqtb1G)

PUBLIC SECTOR HIRING SPREE BEFORE ELECTION

The public sector is hiring at the highest levels in four years as the government strengthens frontline services before May's general election. Strong jobs growth in health and education is planned over the next few months in a "pre-election hiring spike", according to ManpowerGroup Inc, the recruitment company.(thetim.es/1BqtI3A)

The Guardian

HSBC CHIEF ADMITS HIS TAX AFFAIRS 'FURTHER DAMAGED BANK'S REPUTATION'

HSBC Holdings Plc's chief executive, Stuart Gulliver, conceded in front of MPs that his personal tax and banking affairs are further damaging the reputation of the scandal-hit bank.(bit.ly/1Bquqh8)

BARCLAYS BOARD MEMBER TOLD TO RESIGN BY UK'S LARGEST INVESTOR BODY

The call for the immediate departure of Sir John Sunderland, who is chairman of Barclays PLC's remuneration committee, is being made by the Local Authority Pension Fund Forum (LAPFF) - which unites 64 public sector pension funds with combined assets of 150 billion pounds ($226.61 billion).(bit.ly/1BqvAJM)

The Telegraph

APPLE CONFIRMS RELEASE DATE AND PRICES FOR APPLE WATCH

Apple Inc's long-awaited Watch Sport, Watch and Watch Edition will go on sale in the UK on April 24, Apple has announced, and will be available for pre-order from April 10, with prices starting from 299 pounds ($452), 479 pounds ($724) and 8,000 pounds ($12,086) respectively. (bit.ly/1BqwrtV)

DEFIANT GREECE AT DAGGERS DRAWN WITH EU CREDITORS

Relations between Greece and Europe's creditors are dangerously close to a breaking point. Both sides have issued ultimatums, each insisting angrily on fixed positions and lashing out at each other with barely concealed animosity.(bit.ly/1HqnTVX)

Sky News

U.S. CHIEF WELLS IS THE NEW 'MAN FROM THE PRU'

Mike Wells, who is president and CEO of Jackson National Life Insurance, has been chosen by the board of Prudential PLC to replace Tidjane Thiam later this year.(bit.ly/1BqA7M1)

HSBC TAX SCANDAL: ARGENTINA WANTS $3.5 BLN

Argentina has stepped up its tax evasion row with HSBC Holdings Plc by demanding it repatriate $3.5 billion (2.32 billion pounds) of cash allegedly moved to its Swiss private bank.(bit.ly/1HqkXIS)

The Independent

LLOYDS SHARE SALE EARNS TREASURY £500M

The Treasury has sold off taxpayer-owned shares in Lloyds Banking Group Plc during the past fortnight to earn 500 million pounds ($755.35 million). Lloyds said the Treasury's holding is now just below 23 percent.(ind.pn/1HqmwXk) ($1 = 0.6619 pounds)