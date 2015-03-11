March 11 The following are the top stories on
The Times
PRUDENTIAL CONFIRMS DEPARTURE OF TIDJANE THIAM
Tidjane Thiam is stepping down as the chief executive
officer of Prudential Plc to take the helm at Credit
Suisse Group AG. Thiam, who has run the insurer since
2009, will replace Brady Dougan as chief executive at the Swiss
bank. (thetim.es/1AfLCT0)
SORIOT EARNS £3.5M IN 2014 AFTER SEEING OFF PFIZER
Repelling a hostile takeover offer from Pfizer Inc
proved a lucrative outcome for AstraZeneca Plc's chief
executive who was rewarded for his efforts with an above-target
pay package. Pascal Soriot earned 3.5 million pounds ($5.28
million) for 2014, an increase on his pay of 3.3 million pounds
($4.97 million) for the previous year.(thetim.es/1AfNICg)
The Guardian
EURO SLIDES TO 12-YEAR LOW AGAINST DOLLAR ON FEARS OF
RENEWED GREEK DEBT CRISIS
Amid fears of a rekindling of Greece's debt crisis, the
pound climbed above 1.40 euros for the first time since the
onset of the global financial crisis in 2007. Against the
dollar, the single currency was at its lowest level for 12
years.(bit.ly/1AfOeAa)
RYANAIR TO BECOME FIRST AIRLINE TO FLY TO SPAIN'S GHOST
AIRPORT
Ryanair Holdings Plc is set to become the first
airline to operate scheduled flights from the Spanish "ghost
airport" of Castellón. The Irish carrier will announce plans on
Wednesday to fly from the airport, which cost 150 million euros
($160.61 million) to build but stood empty for almost four
years.(bit.ly/1AfOJKu)
The Telegraph
MARK CARNEY: BANK OF ENGLAND WOULD BE 'FOOLISH' TO FIGHT
CURRENT LOW INFLATION
Bank of England policymakers would be "extremely foolish" if
they took the unnecessary step of trying to fight the current
period of low inflation by pumping more stimulus into the
economy, Bank Governor Mark Carney has said.(bit.ly/1E9Fnos)
BREAKING UP THE BANKS COULD STOP PUBLIC GETTING POOR DEAL,
SAY MPS
Breaking up Britain's Big Four banks could stop the public
getting a "poor deal" by boosting competition in the sector, MPs
have said. In a report released on Tuesday night, the Treasury
select committee stated that the lack of "genuine choice" in
banking for customers and small businesses may be addressed
through "structural reform of the sector."(bit.ly/1xbfH5K)
Sky News
1 BLN POUND PRINTER FALLS LIKE DOMINO TO JAPAN BID
Domino Printing Sciences Plc, a FTSE-250 printing
technology company, will be the latest British corporate name to
fall prey to a foreign rival when it unveils a takeover deal
worth close to 1 billion pounds ($1.51 billion).(bit.ly/1AfUoQX)
OUSTED FCA CHIEF MCMILLAN JOINS PAYDAY LENDER
Zitah McMillan, who stepped down as the Financial Conduct
Authority's (FCA) communications and international director in
December, has joined DFC Global Corp, whose array of financial
services operations include the Money Shop, a prominent UK
lender.(bit.ly/1B1llrA)
The Independent
BITCOIN IS BEING USED BY AFRICAN MIGRANT WORKERS TO SEND
MONEY HOME
Migrant African workers are increasingly turning to bitcoin
to send money home. BitPesa, a service that allows bitcoins to
be transferred to Kenya and Ghana for a flat fee of 3 percent,
said its user base is growing by 60 percent month-on-month.(ind.pn/1AfVGvg)
CONSUMERS FACE RIP-OFF SCAMS AFTER PENSION REFORMS, MPS WARN
Senior MPs are warning that consumers will face rip-off
scams when the new pension freedoms come into force next
month.(ind.pn/1AfWrEt)
($1 = 0.6633 pounds)
($1 = 0.9340 euros)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)