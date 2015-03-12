March 12 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
EURO FALL SENDS A SHUDDER THROUGH BRITAIN'S FACTORIES
Output from Britain's factories unexpectedly faltered in
January, according to official new figures today, amid growing
concern that the plunging euro is beginning to hamper UK
exports.(thetim.es/1FOiG9c)
DOMINO UNDER JAPANESE OWNERSHIP IN 1 BILLION POUNDS DEAL
Domino Printing Sciences Plc, which makes printers
for date coding and product marking with healthcare, food and
beverage brands, has agreed to be bought out by Japanese giant
Brother Industries Ltd in a deal worth more than 1
billion pounds ($1.49 billion).(thetim.es/1FOjxqs)
The Guardian
E.ON REPORTS RECORD GROUP LOSSES AS PREPARES TO HIVE OFF
FOSSIL FUEL BUSINESS
E.ON SE, the German power group and one of the
UK's "big six" energy suppliers, has reported record annual
losses as it prepares to unveil details of how it will hive off
its troubled fossil fuel business.(bit.ly/1FOlvqZ)
WALL STREET BONUSES INCREASE 2 PCT AS INDUSTRY ADDS JOBS
New York's state comptroller says the average bonus paid to
securities industry employees in New York City grew 2 percent
last year to nearly $173,000, largest average Wall Street bonus
since the 2008 financial crisis.(bit.ly/1FOmFm8)
The Telegraph
FEDERAL RESERVE REJECTS SANTANDER AND DEUTSCHE BANK CAPITAL
PLANS
The Federal Reserve rejected the capital plans of the US
operations of Spanish bank Banco Santander SA and
Germany's Deutsche Bank AG, saying it saw serious
problems in the planning processes of both.(bit.ly/1Gtn7pV)
VODAFONE TARGETS NOVEMBER LAUNCH FOR INTERNET PAY-TV SERVICE
Vodafone Group Plc is retuning its UK operation for
its entry into the broadband and pay-TV markets by opening new
offices, attempting to poach expert staff from rivals and
forging relationships with technology suppliers. The operator is
quietly investing in two premises where its new venture will be
based, according to multiple industry sources.(bit.ly/1HFs5RF)
Sky News
SHAWBROOK JOINS START-UP BANKS' RACE TO FLOAT
Shawbrook Bank Ltd IPO-SHAW.L, a challenger bank chaired
by the former head of Royal Bank of Scotland will
announce plans for a flotation on Thursday that the City
believes could value it at almost 1 billion pounds ($1.49
billion).(bit.ly/1Ecif8M)
GREECE THREATENS GERMAN ASSET SEIZURE OVER WAR
Greek Justice Minister Nikos Paraskevopoulos has announced
it may seize German state-owned property to compensate victims
of a Nazi massacre more than 70 years ago.(bit.ly/1EB3crW)
The Independent
US INVESTOR SPLASHES OUT 600 MLN POUNDS ON LUXURY STUDENT
ACCOMMODATION
A US investor, Greystar Real Estate Partners, has splashed
out 600 million pounds ($895.80 million) on a luxury student
accommodation portfolio in London where rents are as much as 474
pounds ($708) per week. The purchase includes properties in
King's Cross, Spitalfields and Notting Hill.(ind.pn/1EB3H5v)
($1 = 0.6698 pounds)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)