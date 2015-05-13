May 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

FARAGE AND CARSWELL AT WAR OVER UKIP'S 3.5 MLN POUND WINDFALL

Ukip faced internal disorder as its sole MP accused his own party of seeking to waste millions of pounds of taxpayers' money. Nigel Farage and Douglas Carswell, the two most senior figures in the anti-EU party, were at loggerheads over how to use 3.5 million pounds ($5.48 million) in Commons funding for opposition parties.(thetim.es/1cPVi2Y)

The Guardian

DAVID CAMERON TO UNVEIL NEW LIMITS ON EXTREMISTS' ACTIVITIES IN QUEEN'S SPEECH

A counter-terrorism bill including plans for extremism disruption orders designed to restrict those trying to radicalise young people is to be included in the Queen's speech, David Cameron will tell the national security council on Wednesday.(bit.ly/1zXN3vM)

CO-OP CHAIRMAN ADMITS BOARD ELECTION WILL CHANGE AGAIN NEXT YEAR

Allan Leighton, chairman of the Co-operative Group, has told the independent societies that own 22 percent of the supermarkets and funeral home business that elections to the board will be run differently next year. (bit.ly/1cPZJeb)

The Telegraph

RAIL COMPANIES IN LINE FOR COMPENSATION IF STRIKE HITS

Transport companies would receive compensation from Network Rail if a strike goes ahead and causes chaos on the country's railways. (bit.ly/1zXMou8)

Sky News

WORLDPAY ADDS TO 6 BLN POUND LONDON FLOAT LINE-UP

Worldpay, the UK-based payment processing giant, has picked Lazard Ltd to prepare it for a flotation that could propel it straight into London's blue-chip share index.(bit.ly/1Ezqb2n)

TESCO AXES 450 JOBS AS HOMEPLUS STORES CLOSE

Embattled supermarket Tesco Plc is to close its last six Homeplus stores and cut about 450 jobs. (bit.ly/1RBxgIF)

The Independent

LABOUR'S PRIVATE POLLS SHOWED THE TORIES AHEAD AS EARLY AS CHRISTMAS 2014

Private polling conducted for the Labour party in the run-up to the general election showed the Conservatives in the lead as early as last year, said James Morris, Ed Miliband's chief private pollster. (ind.pn/1F5S3NP)

PRINCE CHARLES'S 'BLACK SPIDER' LETTERS SET FOR PUBLICATION AFTER 10-YEAR LEGAL BATTLE

The Royal Family's reputation for political neutrality faces its most serious challenge in a generation after the Cabinet Office announced that "black spider" memos written by Prince Charles to senior ministers would be published on Wednesday afternoon, following a Supreme Court ruling last month. (ind.pn/1JG5BAQ)

