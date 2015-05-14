May 14 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
LABOUR ABANDONS LEADER'S SELECTION UNTIL AUTUMN AS OLD GUARD
JOIN RACE
Labour will select its new leader in September after the
party abandoned attempts to hold a speedy contest. Andy Burnham,
the shadow health secretary, became the third candidate to enter
the race to succeed Ed Miliband, with Yvette Cooper expected to
declare her candidacy today. (thetim.es/1QKzMLk)
SPIES MAY FACE CUTS TO SAVE TROOPS
Prime Minister David Cameron launched a review of defence
and security yesterday amid warnings that Britain's spy agencies
may face cuts to fund Tory pledges to protect the armed forces.
(thetim.es/1QKAmIV)
The Guardian
PRINCE CHARLES'S 'BLACK SPIDER MEMOS' SHOW LOBBYING AT
HIGHEST POLITICAL LEVEL
A cache of secret memos between Prince Charles and senior
government ministers has been released after a 10-year legal
battle, offering the clearest picture yet of the breadth and
depth of the heir to the throne's lobbying at the highest level
of politics. (bit.ly/1cyalO2)
THOMAS COOK SHOULD 'HANG ITS HEAD IN SHAME' OVER DEATHS OF
CHILDREN IN CORFU
Thomas Cook Group Plc should "hang its head in
shame" over the deaths of two children through carbon monoxide
poisoning while on holiday in Corfu, their parents' lawyer said
after an inquest jury concluded they died unlawfully. (bit.ly/1bPsrdC)
The Telegraph
BRITAIN COULD LOSE POWER TO DEPORT THOUSANDS OF ASYLUM
SEEKERS AS EU LASHES OUT AT THERESA MAY
Britain could be prevented from deporting thousands of
asylum seekers as European leaders rebuked Britain's stance over
the Mediterranean migration crisis. Theresa May was accused by
Federica Mogherini of disregarding the Geneva Convention after
the Home Secretary insisted that migrants be sent home if they
reach Europe. (bit.ly/1EFWtYo)
SNP MP PRETENDS TO BE PRIME MINISTER
An SNP MP has been photographed pretending to be the prime
minister on a tour of the House of Commons. A photograph of
Roger Mullin grinning as he leant at the Dispatch Box used by
David Cameron during Prime Minister's Questions was posted by a
colleague on Twitter. (bit.ly/1bQKAaT)
Sky News
CRUISE SHIP PASSENGERS SUE OVER VOMITING BUG
The eight-day voyage by Fred Olsen's Balmoral liner from
Southampton to the Norwegian fjords began on May 3. But it was
forced to return to port a day early after a number of
passengers were affected by a gastroenteritis-type illness, with
symptoms including vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach cramp and fever.
(bit.ly/1ICcZyC)
REPORT OF UK GIRLS ESCAPING IS INVESTIGATED
The Foreign Office says it is "looking into" reports that
three British schoolgirls are on the run after escaping from
Islamic State in Iraq. It comes as the Home Secretary declined
to say whether the girls would be allowed back into the United
Kingdom. (bit.ly/1PHuAph)
The Independent
JOHN WHITTINGDALE'S APPOINTMENT AS CULTURE SECRETARY DISMAYS
GAMBLING ADDICTION CHARITIES
Betting addiction charities have reacted with dismay to the
appointment of the "pro-gambling" John Whittingdale as David
Cameron's new culture secretary. (ind.pn/1JeUYa7)
SADIQ KHAN ANNOUNCES BID TO BECOME LONDON MAYOR
Sadiq Khan, the Labour MP for Tooting, has launched his
campaign to be the party's candidate for the mayor of London in
2016. (ind.pn/1L2190m)
