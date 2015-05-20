May 20 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
CBI BOSS MIKE RAKE ISSUES PRO-EUROPE RALLYING CRY
The shouting match between Britain's pro-European Union and
eurosceptic business leaders is getting louder, with the
president of the CBI, Mike Rake, claiming that the United
Kingdom would face isolation if it quit the European Union. (thetim.es/1GnKXXb)
VODAFONE WOULD BE GREAT FIT, SAYS LIBERTY GLOBAL OWNER JOHN
MALONE
John Malone, the billionaire owner of Liberty Global Plc
, has dropped the heaviest hint yet that a tie-up with
Vodafone Group Plc is on the cards after describing a
combination of the two companies' assets in countries such as
Germany and Britain as a "great fit." (thetim.es/1GnMvkb)
The Guardian
HEWLETT-PACKARD SUED BY MICROTECH OVER AUTONOMY SOFTWARE
DEAL
Hewlett-Packard Co is being sued by MicroTech, a
small software reseller it named in a $5 billion fraud claim
against the founders of the British software group Autonomy. (bit.ly/1GnND7f)
UK INFLATION TURNS NEGATIVE
Inflation in Britain has turned negative for the first time
in more than half a century, giving a boost to household
finances and bolstering expectations that interest rates will
remain at a record low for the rest of this year. (bit.ly/1GnOAMY)
The Telegraph
BT CHALLENGES OFCOM OVER BROADBAND PRICES
BT Group Plc has lodged an appeal with the
Competition Appeals Tribunal against Ofcom's new "margin
squeeze" test, which is designed to ensure that rivals Sky and
TalkTalk, who rely on the BT network to serve their customers,
are able to make reasonable profits on superfast broadband. (bit.ly/1GnMa0O)
EUROPE FACES SECOND REVOLT AS PORTUGAL'S ASCENDANT
SOCIALISTS SPURN AUSTERITY
Europe faces the risk of a second revolt by Left-wing forces
in the South after Portugal's Socialist Party vowed to defy
austerity demands from the country's creditors and block any
further sackings of public officials. (bit.ly/1GnNTDk)
Sky News
HSBC HITS FRESH HURDLE OVER RING-FENCE PLAN
HSBC Holdings Plc's plans to segregate its UK
retail banking operations have hit a fresh obstacle after
regulators indicated that a prospective candidate for the
division's chairmanship would be ineligible for the role. (bit.ly/1L77wPi)
SERCO CLOSES IN ON INDIAN UNIT SALE TO CVC
Serco Group Plc has entered exclusive discussions to
sell Intelenet, an Indian business process outsourcing operation
to SPI Global, a Philippines-based peer which is owned by the
buyout firm CVC Capital Partners.
The Independent
REPORT FINDS THAT BRITAIN'S WAGES ARE THE MOST UNEQUAL IN
EUROPE
The Dublin foundation for the Improvement of Living and
Working Conditions, the EU's agency for life at work, found that
the United Kingdom had the worst Gini coefficient of any EU
member state. (ind.pn/1GnOrcd)
