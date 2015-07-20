July 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Barclays Plc is planning to cut more than 30,000 jobs within two years after firing Antony Jenkins, its chief executive, this month. (thetim.es/1CKc13g)

Ladbrokes Plc and Coral are close to agreeing to terms of a 3.5 billion stg merger that would create Britain's biggest bookmaker. (thetim.es/1Sw07M1)

The Guardian

The BBC could be part-funded by subscriptions on top of a licence fee in the future, John Whittingdale, the culture secretary has said, stressing that every option would be open to discussion in the government's forthcoming review of the corporation. (bit.ly/1VijkVO)

Prime Minister David Cameron has said the UK should "step up and do more" in the fight against Isis in Iraq and Syria, in the clearest sign yet that he is committed to sending UK forces to join US-led air strikes in Syria. (bit.ly/1e9243t)

The Telegraph

The owners of Travelodge are preparing to check out of the hotel business after appointing Deutsche Bank AG to advise them on a 1 billion stg sale or stock market float of the company. (bit.ly/1CKfcIs)

Seabrook Crisps, the family-owned Yorkshire snacks business, has been sold to the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group for 35 million stg. (bit.ly/1Kf1gpm)

Sky News

Fidelity Growth Partners Europe has agreed to inject the money into Made.com (IPO-MADE.L) alongside Partech Ventures, a Paris-based investment firm. (bit.ly/1Viu1HV)

John McFarlane, new chairman of Barclays, will on Monday be named as a new member of the Treasury's Financial Services Trade and Investment Board. (bit.ly/1JqzG5A)

The Independent

Holidaymakers in Greece are already being warned about VAT rises. A letter has surfaced on Twitter informing guests at the Athens Ledra Hotel that VAT on food and drink has increased 10 per cent. (ind.pn/1I8GPgi)

(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)