The Times
FACTORIES STRUGGLE TO SHAKE OFF BURDEN OF STRONG POUND
Order books for British manufacturers grew at their slowest
rate in two years this month as exports continued to struggle in
the face of the strong pound, according to a key industry
survey. (thetim.es/1Io33Vq)
The Guardian
NORTHERN IRELAND DENIED EXTRA WELFARE AID AHEAD OF US
STORMONT TALKS
Northern Ireland will not receive any extra finance to
cushion the impact of welfare reforms that could destabilise
power sharing in the region, cabinet minister Theresa Villiers
warned, ahead of separate trips to Washington this week for two
politicians with opposing views on the province's economic
future. (bit.ly/1Io3fUB)
SCOTTISH GOVERNMENT TURNING TO MORE PRIVATE MONEY FOR PUBLIC
PROJECTS
The Scottish government is turning to increased
private-sector funding to pay for a multi-billion-pound spending
programme after a Brussels ruling that has delayed major public
projects in Scotland. (bit.ly/1Io3rDo)
The Telegraph
ECB WARNED TO PUMP MORE MONEY TO SAVE EURO ZONE AS
VAROUFAKIS DENIES HACKING INTO GREEK TAX SYSTEM
The European Central Bank should stand ready to use the full
force of its financial fire power to stop the euro zone from
falling into renewed turmoil in the wake of the Greek crisis,
according to the International Monetary Fund. (bit.ly/1Io47ss)
BARCLAYS 'MAY HAVE TO RAISE 5 BLN STG TO KEEP UP WITH
RIVALS'
Barclays Plc may have to ask investors for more
money to bolster its capital levels, just two years after last
tapping shareholders for funds. The bank could need as much as 5
billion pounds ($7.78 billion), analysts at Bernstein Research
said, as it has fallen behind rivals. (bit.ly/1Io4d3g)
Sky News
HSBC FACES THREAT OF FTSE EXIT OVER HQ REVIEW
Sky News has learnt that HSBC Holdings Plc, which
announced in April that it was launching a formal review of its
domicile, has been discussing with its advisers the implications
of an enforced ejection from the FTSE-100. (bit.ly/1MvUPBE)
MERS FEARS CLOSE MANCHESTER A&E DEPARTMENT
Two suspected cases of the respiratory virus MERS have
forced A&E at Manchester Royal Infirmary to close for several
hours. The patients were isolated for tests and treatment before
the department reopened. (bit.ly/1Io3MWM)
The Independent
GOOGLE VENTURES GIVES 39 MLN STG BACKING TO LONDON'S SECRET
ESCAPES
Secret Escapes, the London-based travel website, has won
backing from Google's venture capital arm, which has jointly led
a 38.7 million pounds ($60.22 million) fundraising for the flash
sales site. (ind.pn/1Io3S0r)
BUSINESSES IN KENT COUNT THE COST AFTER M20 WAS TURNED INTO
GIANT LORRY PARK
Businesses across Kent are counting the cost of the
disruption by Operation Stack - which saw stretches of the M20
turned into a giant lorry park for most of last week - and
demanding the Government prevent a repeat of the gridlock. (ind.pn/1Io3YVS)
($1 = 0.6426 pounds)
