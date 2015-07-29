July 29 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
BANK ADMITS BLUNDER OVER TAX BILL FOR DIRECTORS
The Bank of England admitted it failed to pay the correct
tax on some former senior directors' train travel and hotel
costs. (thetim.es/1D7hph6)
GKN WINS DOGFIGHT WITH 700 MLN EUROS DEAL TO BUY FOKKER
GKN, the private equity company owned by Arle Capital, is
paying 706 million euros ($781 million) for Fokker, the Dutch
aircraft maker founded in 1919. (thetim.es/1D7hQrY)
The Guardian
LONDON MOSQUE CHAIRMAN DEMANDS REMOVAL FROM BANKS' TERRORISM
BLACKLIST
The chairman of Finsbury Park mosque has demanded to be
removed from a confidential terrorism blacklist used by UK high
street banks, warning that it "alienated and demonised" members
of the mainstream Muslim community. (bit.ly/1D7khdU)
The Telegraph
SANTANDER UK'S FINANCE BOSS QUITS IN FRUSTRATION AT FLOAT
DELAYS
Stephen Jones, Santander UK's chief finance officer, is
leaving the bank after four years, as the stock market flotation
appears to have been postponed for the foreseeable future. (bit.ly/1D7iWUo)
RESTRUCTURE BANKS TO HELP WIDER SOCIETY, SAYS BOE CHIEF
ECONOMIST
Banks are too focused on executive pay and shareholder
dividends and need to focus more on the rights of employees,
their creditors and wider society, according to the Bank of
England's Chief Economist Andy Haldane.
Sky News
WEMBLEY ARENA OWNER QUINTAIN LANDS 650 MLN POUND BID
Quintain Estates and Development Plc, the quoted
property developer behind Wembley Arena, is in secret talks with
U.S.-based Lone Star Funds about a private equity takeover that
will value it at more than 600 million pounds ($936.66 million).
(bit.ly/1IpEZl6)
UK ECONOMY POSTS 0.7 PCT SECOND QUARTER GROWTH
UK economic growth accelerated to 0.7 percent in the second
quarter of the year, according to the Office for National
Statistics, which said the growth meant that GDP per head was
back to its pre-crisis peak in 2008. (bit.ly/1D7hfGz)
The Independent
TECH LONDON 500 INITIATIVE LAUNCHES TO 'MATCH' IT FIRMS WITH
TALENTED STUDENTS TO OFFER DIGITAL APPRENTICESHIPS
Five hundred IT firms in London are being offered the
opportunity to pledge a job vacancy and have first pick of fresh
digital talent straight from school and college. (ind.pn/1D7jKZC)
TESCO TO BAN RIBENA AND CAPRI-SUN PRODUCTS ALONG WITH OTHER
SUGARY DRINKS TO TACKLE OBESITY
Tesco Plc has announced plans to axe sugary drinks,
which would lead to the removal of some best-selling products by
Ribena and Capri-Sun from shelves. (ind.pn/1D7k22w)
($1 = 0.6406 pounds)
($1 = 0.9036 euros)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)