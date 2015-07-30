July 30 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
BANKS 'FAIL TO LEARN' FROM RIGGING SCANDAL
Despite billions of pounds in fines, several years of
investigations and a slew of criminal prosecutions, many banks
have yet to take on board the lesson of the market-rigging
scandals, the Financial Conduct Authority has found. (thetim.es/1DaaT9n)
NEW BRIBERY CLAIMS CAST PALL ON GSK RESULTS
GlaxoSmithKline Plc has confirmed it is looking into
claims raised in a letter by a whistleblower that it had paid
hundreds and even thousands of euros to doctors in Romania to
prescribe drugs, such as Avodart, a prostate treatment. (thetim.es/1DadujD)
The Guardian
MARKS & SPENCER TRIGGERS LOCAL ANGER AFTER CONFIRMING STORE
CLOSURES
Marks & Spencer has sparked uproar in local
communities by confirming it will close nine shops across the
UK, putting hundreds of jobs at risk. On Wednesday, the retailer
said 430 workers would be affected, but that they would be
offered jobs at nearby M&S stores. (bit.ly/1DaeLY4)
FIRMS IN UK WILL HAVE TO REVEAL EFFORTS TO STOP SUPPLY CHAIN
SLAVERY AND TRAFFICKING
From October, all companies doing business in the UK with a
turnover of 36 million pounds ($56.12 million) or more will have
to deliver an annual slavery and human trafficking statement
covering their manufacturers, farmers and wholesalers elsewhere
in the world. (bit.ly/1Daiy7E)
The Telegraph
Uber faces legal action in UK over drivers' working rights
Uber Technologies Inc, the controversial
minicab-hailing app, is facing legal action in the UK over
allegations that it mistreats its drivers. GMB, the trade union
with more than 700,000 members, claims Uber is not honouring the
basic workers' rights of its drivers by failing to ensure that
they are paid minimum wage or receive the minimum amount of paid
holiday. (bit.ly/1DafmsD)
BOSSES WARN GOVERNMENT'S ECONOMIC PLAN HINGES ON HEATHROW
RUNWAY
Next Plc boss Lord Wolfson, WPP Plc chief
Sir Martin Sorrell, and George Weston, the boss of Primark-owner
Associated British Foods, have warned the prime minister
that the credibility of his government's long-term economic plan
is at risk if he does not allow a third runway at Heathrow. (bit.ly/1DagNHM)
Sky News
LORD COE'S AGENCY CHIMES WITH PROVIDENCE BID
Sky News can reveal that Chime Communications has
received a joint bid approach from Providence Equity, one of the
world's biggest buyout firms, and WPP Group, Chime's FTSE-100
rival. (bit.ly/1D9rH0l)
The Independent
UK is now one of the top three countries for international
investors
The UK is the third most popular destination for
international investors' cash, up from fourth last year and
risen from the modest rank of eighth in 2013, according to a
report published by the World Economic Forum. (ind.pn/1Dai2Xa)
($1 = 0.6414 pounds)
