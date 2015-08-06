The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
The Serious Fraud Office has stepped into the Quindell
debacle as the scale of the insurance technology
company's overstating of profits becomes clear, posing new
questions for the regulation of the Alternative Investment
Market by the London Stock Exchange. Quindell said yesterday
that it had overstated profits by 457 million pounds ($713.01
million) in 2012 and 2013. (thetim.es/1MQ6sCO)
BP Plc plans to pour an extra 670 million pounds into
aging oilfields in the North Sea. The investment in the Eastern
Trough Area Project, which comes as many companies are seeking
to cut costs or exit the region, will secure the future of the
fields in the central North Sea for at least another 15 years,
the company said. (thetim.es/1MQ6rP3)
The Guardian
WM Morrison Supermarkets faces a day of action on
Thursday by dairy farmers angry at milk price cuts they say are
forcing them out of business. The protests - outside the
supermarket's distribution centres - come as farmers prepare for
wider action on Friday with a "trolley dash" in which they hope
to clear supermarket shelves of milk up and down the country. (bit.ly/1MQ6UAV)
The new boss of Standard Chartered Bill Winters has
halved the dividend and attempted to quash speculation that the
emerging markets-focused bank is to move its headquarters out of
London. The dividend is being cut by 50 percent in the first
half to 14.4 cents a share - and it will be halved again for the
year end in a move that is likely to save $1 billion. (bit.ly/1MQ76jw)
The Telegraph
Zurich's advisers are weighing up a lower than expected
offer to take over the British insurer RSA Insurance Group
. Advisers for the Swiss insurance group are said to be
basing their preparations for a bid at about 525p per share,
working from consensus estimates of RSA's earning potential. (bit.ly/1MQ7yOR)
Royal Bank of Scotland has sold another business to
foreign investors as the bailed-out bank works to shrink its
balance sheet and increase its focus on UK retail and business
banking. Italian bank Mediobanca has bought a 51
percent stake in Cairn Capital, an asset manager based in
Knightsbridge, with the right to acquire the remaining 49
percent in three years' time. (bit.ly/1MQ7G0T)
Sky News
A former backer of American technology giants including
Twitter and Tumblr is in talks to invest in BlaBlaCar, the
car-pooling app which is close to a fundraising valuing it at an
estimated 900 million pounds. U.S.-based Insight Venture
Partners is poised to lead a deal that will involve France-based
BlaBlaCar raising tens of millions of pounds from new and
existing investors. (bit.ly/1MQ8geZ)
A financial information website is warning that some fixed
mortgage rates are on the rise. Moneyfacts said it saw a "jump"
in rates - particularly for people with higher deposits -
immediately after the governor of the Bank of England signalled
last month that its base rate of interest may start to rise
again at the turn of the year. (bit.ly/1MQ8uml)
The Independent
HSBC Holdings Plc has handed Antonio Simoes another
promotion, encouraging speculation across London that he is
being lined up to eventually replace the group's current chief
executive, Stuart Gulliver. Simoes already runs HSBC's UK
business. He will now add continental Europe to his
responsibilities and join the FTSE 100 giant's executive board.
(ind.pn/1MQbRtA)
($1 = 0.6409 pounds)
(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)