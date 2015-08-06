The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The Serious Fraud Office has stepped into the Quindell debacle as the scale of the insurance technology company's overstating of profits becomes clear, posing new questions for the regulation of the Alternative Investment Market by the London Stock Exchange. Quindell said yesterday that it had overstated profits by 457 million pounds ($713.01 million) in 2012 and 2013. (thetim.es/1MQ6sCO)

BP Plc plans to pour an extra 670 million pounds into aging oilfields in the North Sea. The investment in the Eastern Trough Area Project, which comes as many companies are seeking to cut costs or exit the region, will secure the future of the fields in the central North Sea for at least another 15 years, the company said. (thetim.es/1MQ6rP3)

The Guardian

WM Morrison Supermarkets faces a day of action on Thursday by dairy farmers angry at milk price cuts they say are forcing them out of business. The protests - outside the supermarket's distribution centres - come as farmers prepare for wider action on Friday with a "trolley dash" in which they hope to clear supermarket shelves of milk up and down the country. (bit.ly/1MQ6UAV)

The new boss of Standard Chartered Bill Winters has halved the dividend and attempted to quash speculation that the emerging markets-focused bank is to move its headquarters out of London. The dividend is being cut by 50 percent in the first half to 14.4 cents a share - and it will be halved again for the year end in a move that is likely to save $1 billion. (bit.ly/1MQ76jw)

The Telegraph

Zurich's advisers are weighing up a lower than expected offer to take over the British insurer RSA Insurance Group . Advisers for the Swiss insurance group are said to be basing their preparations for a bid at about 525p per share, working from consensus estimates of RSA's earning potential. (bit.ly/1MQ7yOR)

Royal Bank of Scotland has sold another business to foreign investors as the bailed-out bank works to shrink its balance sheet and increase its focus on UK retail and business banking. Italian bank Mediobanca has bought a 51 percent stake in Cairn Capital, an asset manager based in Knightsbridge, with the right to acquire the remaining 49 percent in three years' time. (bit.ly/1MQ7G0T)

Sky News

A former backer of American technology giants including Twitter and Tumblr is in talks to invest in BlaBlaCar, the car-pooling app which is close to a fundraising valuing it at an estimated 900 million pounds. U.S.-based Insight Venture Partners is poised to lead a deal that will involve France-based BlaBlaCar raising tens of millions of pounds from new and existing investors. (bit.ly/1MQ8geZ)

A financial information website is warning that some fixed mortgage rates are on the rise. Moneyfacts said it saw a "jump" in rates - particularly for people with higher deposits - immediately after the governor of the Bank of England signalled last month that its base rate of interest may start to rise again at the turn of the year. (bit.ly/1MQ8uml)

The Independent

HSBC Holdings Plc has handed Antonio Simoes another promotion, encouraging speculation across London that he is being lined up to eventually replace the group's current chief executive, Stuart Gulliver. Simoes already runs HSBC's UK business. He will now add continental Europe to his responsibilities and join the FTSE 100 giant's executive board. (ind.pn/1MQbRtA)

($1 = 0.6409 pounds) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)