The Times
The Bank of England has dashed savers' hopes for an interest
rate rise this year, signalling that the first move was unlikely
to come until around May. The Bank's latest economic outlook
pointed to no change until well into 2016. (thetim.es/1SVURah)
Two large pharmaceutical companies are to be investigated
for allegedly charging "excessive and unfair" prices for
anti-epilepsy drugs used by more than 50,000 people in Britain.
Pfizer Inc and Flynn Pharma are being investigated by
the Competition and Markets Authority for allegedly overcharging
for phenytoin sodium, in a breach of UK and EU law. (thetim.es/1SVV8d2)
The Guardian
The owner of British Airways, IAG, has placed an
order for 31 Airbus aircraft valued at $5.2 billion in a deal
that the aircraft manufacturer said would sustain thousands of
British jobs. IAG is to buy 11 long-haul aircraft destined for
BA's Spanish sister airline Iberia, as well as 20 short-haul
planes to be used for fleet replacement across the group, which
includes the low-cost carrier Vueling. (bit.ly/1SVVlNB)
The RSA boss, Stephen Hester, said the ball was in
Zurich's court over any potential bid for the UK insurer as he
reported better-than-expected half-year results. But shares in
RSA dropped as Zurich warned it would not overpay. (bit.ly/1SVVAbn)
The Telegraph
Sky Plc is being formally investigated by the
communications regulator Ofcom over concerns that it does not
allow customers to cancel at the end of their contracts. Ofcom's
investigation, which could run into next year, will consider
whether Sky breached its obligations to ensure that contract
termination procedures do not act as a disincentive for
customers to change provider. (bit.ly/1SVWfJM)
Coca-Cola Enterprises, the bottling group, has
unveiled a three way merger with two of its counterparts, in the
biggest European consumer deal this century. The group has
announced a deal to combine with Coca-Cola Iberian Partners and
the German bottling business of the Coca-Cola Company. (bit.ly/1SVWrJc)
Sky News
Blackstone and Hellman & Friedman, two of the world's
biggest buyout firms, are joining forces in a bid to derail a
blockbuster 6 billion pound ($9.31 billion) flotation by
Worldpay, the payments processing group. Two of the private
equity giants are in talks about a joint bid for Worldpay that
is expected to be proposed within weeks. (bit.ly/1SVXgS4)
Discount supermarket Aldi has announced plans to hire 8,000
more staff and open 130 new stores as part of a 600 million
pound UK expansion. The supermarket is aiming to increase its UK
workforce to 35,000 by 2022. (bit.ly/1SVXkkS)
The Independent
Owners of London City airport are about to find out just how
much it is worth, after they put it up for sale. Growing demand
for air travel is said to have prompted Global Infrastructure
Partners to appoint advisers to work on a deal. The fund, which
also owns Edinburgh airport and 75 percent of Gatwick, wants to
complete a deal by the end of the year, the Financial Times
reported, and they expect to get around 2 billion pounds for it.
(ind.pn/1SVXY1Y)
($1 = 0.6447 pounds)
(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)