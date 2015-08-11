The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
The Co-op Bank is set to dodge financial
penalties over the failings that led to its near collapse and a
1.5 billion pounds ($2.34 billion) bondholder-funded bailout
after regulators concluded that fines would threaten the
lender's turnaround. The Financial Conduct Authority and the
Prudential Regulation Authority are expected today to announce
the closure of their joint investigation into the bank.(thetim.es/1hu5sbm)
BT Group proudly proclaimed that it had scored a goal
when it knocked Sky Plc and ITV out of the bidding for
European football rights, but it still found itself on the wrong
end of the regulator's whistle. Ofcom said yesterday that it had
intervened after BT customers had cried "foul", having found
that they were paying 5 pounds a month for European football
games they didn't want. (thetim.es/1UzFIZC)
The Guardian
Farming is in a "state of emergency" and a "seismic change"
is needed to the way food is sold in Britain, agriculture
leaders have warned after a crisis summit on falling milk
prices. Farming unions called on the government to introduce
long-term contracts between farmers, distributors and
supermarkets and to force retailers to clearly label whether
their products are British or imported. (bit.ly/1hu5Yq0)
Amazon has moved a step closer to launching a
grocery service in the UK, taking over the lease on a warehouse
previously used by Tesco. The U.S. online retailer is
to use the site in Weybridge, Surrey, which used to be a Tesco
distribution centre and is ideally positioned just inside the
M25, to deliver fresh food to London shoppers. (bit.ly/1hu62Ga)
The Telegraph
Hackers bombarded Carphone Warehouse with online
traffic as a smokescreen while they stole the personal and
banking details of 2.4 million people, according to sources with
knowledge of the incident. The retailer revealed at the weekend
that its security had been breached in a "sophisticated" attack.
(bit.ly/1hu6iox)
Network Rail faces a 2 million pounds fine after the
transport regulator found on Monday that recent travel chaos had
been caused by a host of failings at the troubled infrastructure
group and constituted a breach of its licence. (bit.ly/1TmDGJH)
Sky News
Esure Group has warned it plans to increase the
cost of car insurance premiums this year, after rising numbers
of personal injury claims dented half-year profits. The company
had a trading profit of 3.3 million pounds for motor insurance
underwriting between January and June - a fall of 80.7 percent
compared to the same period 12 months ago. (bit.ly/1hu6B2N)
Campaigners will gather at a Pizza Express branch later to
protest against an 8 percent administration fee the restaurant
chain levies on staff tips paid by card. The Unite union has
accused the chain of "pocketing a cool 1 million pounds" from
the practice, and claims many customers have been appalled to
learn that gratuities are not being paid to waiters and backroom
staff in full. (bit.ly/1hu6Drk)
($1 = 0.6416 pounds)
(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)