The Times
Royal Bank of Scotland is to halve unauthorised
overdraft fees for thousands of commercial customers as it
attempts to clean up its reputation after accusations that it
destroyed viable businesses. (thetim.es/1UG88Bc)
Glencore has slashed the value of its newly
acquired oil business in Chad and cut its spending plans as a
result of depleted commodities prices. The mining and
commodities group has seen its shares hammered by the
devaluation of the yuan and concerns over the Chinese economy.
(thetim.es/1UG85Fy)
The Guardian
Asda has caved in to pressure from dairy farmers and raised
the price it pays its milk supplier, as figures show that sales
of fresh milk in Britain are on course to hit their lowest level
by value in eight years. Asda will commit to paying 28p per
litre for 100 percent of its liquid milk volume throughout its
entire range. (bit.ly/1UG77Jo)
Profits at npower have tumbled 60 percent as it struggles
with billing problems which have sent customer complaints
soaring. Npower, which is owned by the German utility RWE
, revealed on Thursday that it had lost more than
300,000 customers over the past year, with many remaining
customers using less energy. (bit.ly/1UG7iEx)
The Telegraph
Nomad Foods, the acquisition vehicle set up by
entrepreneurs Martin E. Franklin and Noam Gottesman to target
acquisitions in the food industry, is to buy the European
operations of Findus Group for 500 million pounds ($780.45
million), as part of its ambition to create a global consumer
foods company. (bit.ly/1MneBOD)
BT has received a boost to its 12.5 billion pounds
takeover of EE following a report on the deal by the
communications regulator. Ofcom has advised competition
watchdogs that most of the concerns raised by rivals over the
deal do not merit intervention to curb the combined companies'
power. (bit.ly/1HJaSnY)
Sky News
A top City financier is to spearhead Boris Johnson's drive
to create a multibillion pound sovereign wealth fund that would
invest in housing and infrastructure across the UK. Edi Truell
will step down as chairman of the London Pensions Fund Authority
next month in order to take up a new role as Johnson's advisor
on pensions and investments. (bit.ly/1UG7Nyc)
The number of houses for sale is at its lowest level since
records began in 1978, new data reveals. The Royal Institute of
Chartered Surveyors said that the supply side of the market
deteriorated in July to a level which meant that there were only
47 properties for sale per surveyor. (bit.ly/1UG7TGh)
The Independent
Thomson and First Choice owner TUI has said the
terrorist massacre in Tunisia will have an impact on earnings of
up to 32 million pounds. The attack in June claimed the lives of
38 holidaymakers including 30 UK nationals, who were TUI
customers. (ind.pn/1UG8M1t)
