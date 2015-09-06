The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

David Cameron will suffer an embarrassing Commons defeat when MPs return to the House today unless he halts the "dirty dealing" over the EU referendum, a former cabinet minister has warned. (thetim.es/1O74Chz)

The slump in the value of the euro against the pound has driven exports of Britain's world-leading food and drink, including whisky, chocolate, cheese, beef and especially salmon, into Europe to a five-year low. (thetim.es/1JZGhUN)

The Guardian

Panasonic Corp, one of the world's largest electronics companies, has urged the UK government to think again about its plans to cut subsidies for homeowners who install solar panels. (bit.ly/1K0fYSF)

Two of Britain's largest housebuilders, Berkeley Group Holdings Plc and Persimmon Plc, could hand out about 1 billion stg to their top executives and managers in pay and bonuses over the next six years, boosted by strong UK house prices and government-subsidies for home-buyers. (bit.ly/1hOsd9R)

The Telegraph

The CBI has issued a strongly worded attack on the Competition and Markets Authority's plan for price caps on energy tariffs, arguing it would actually leave consumers worse off and harm competition. (bit.ly/1Kz6kZw)

Greek voters are set to punish the government of prime minister Alexis Tsipras after polls show his hard-left Syriza party is on course for a shock defeat in a general election later this month. (bit.ly/1EH1MNY)

Sky News

Marcato Capital Management, the American activist fund manager which demanded that InterContinental Hotels Group pursue a mega-merger with a rival, has offloaded its 200 million stg stake in the company. (bit.ly/1UvzI7m)

The owner of Quorn, the meat-free food producer, is to kick off a 500 mln stg auction of the business that will cement its status as one of Britain's biggest home-grown consumer brands. (bit.ly/1O77L0B)

The Independent

David Cameron faces a three-pronged attack from eurosceptic Conservative MPs as they threaten to join forces with Labour and the Scottish National Party to force a defeat on the Government over its proposed rules for the EU referendum. (ind.pn/1EJwlTu)

