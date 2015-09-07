Sept 8 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
Glencore Plc has announced plans to slash its net
debt by more than $10 billion as it adjusts to the slump in
commodity prices amid market turmoil in China, the world's
largest commodity trader. (thetim.es/1K27AxF)
Tesco Plc has agreed to sell its South Korean
retail business to a group led by private equity firm MBK
Partners for 4 billion pounds. (thetim.es/1PY5ZgU)
The Guardian
The government is continuing to refuse to reveal the
identities of the hedge funds and institutional investors to
which it sold shares in Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
last month. (bit.ly/1NevwTU)
The Telegraph
Challenger banks and building societies threatened by George
Osborne's extra bank tax have been offered a lifeline by the
Labour Party, which wants to amend the charge to help out the
smaller end of the sector. (bit.ly/1IUA0ZF)
Justin King, the former chief executive of J Sainsbury Plc
, has taken on his first major role after leaving the
supermarket giant. The 54-year-old retail veteran has agreed to
join UK private equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners as vice
chairman. (bit.ly/1Lg5yLa)
Sky News
Prime Minister David Cameron has confirmed that 20,000
refugees will be resettled in the UK from camps bordering Syria
by 2020. (bit.ly/1UxzYmn)
A group of heavyweight city figures is set to consider
whether long-term share awards should be scrapped as part of a
radical review of Britain's boardroom pay culture. (bit.ly/1LflqO6)
The Independent
FTSE 100 bosses are being paid huge bonuses with little
apparent regard to performance, a report by PwC says. (ind.pn/1i7ljgJ)
