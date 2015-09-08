Sept 9 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Britain will not hesitate to carry out more drone strikes
against young British jihadists in Syria if it is the only way
to stop them planning attacks against the UK, the defence
secretary said today. (thetim.es/1LWdFiU)
German exports and imports rose to record levels in July as
the weaker euro helped bolster trade outside the eurozone. (thetim.es/1LVnwFN)
The Guardian
Attempts are being made to water down George Osborne's new
tax on all banks which make profits of more than 25 million
pounds. John Mann, a Labour MP on the Treasury select committee,
has tabled an amendment to the finance bill to exempt any bank
or building society from paying the tax if it has a balance
sheet of less than 25 billion pounds - essentially the new
entrants. (bit.ly/1FwHBxt)
The company established by the Treasury to hold the
taxpayers' stakes in Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
and Lloyds Banking Group Plc has been warned to remain
"ultra-vigilant" after it was revealed some of the City's
biggest investment banks - including Goldman Sachs Group Inc
and UBS Group AG - are charging the government
a 1 pound fee for work that would normally cost tens of millions
of pounds. (bit.ly/1NowGh7)
The Telegraph
Oil company investment in the North Sea is expected to slump
by up to 4 billion pounds per year through to the end of 2018 as
operators slash costs to compensate for lower prices, the
industry trade body has warned. (bit.ly/1UzWxXF)
Britain's diplomatic corps should swing into action on
behalf of the Royal Bank of Scotland and lobby their
U.S. counterparts to scrap litigation against the bank,
according to Jacob Rees-Mogg, a high-profile member of
parliament who sits on the influential Treasury Select
Committee. (bit.ly/1g87OeL)
Sky News
A string of private equity firms have abandoned offers for
Tesco Plc's data arm after the retailer struck a deal
with the unit that left prospective buyers concerned about
financing. (bit.ly/1ivpfrC)
Metro Bank, Britain's first new high street lender in more
than a century, has kicked off talks with advisers as it steps
up its preparations for a London listing that could value it at
more than 1 billion stg. (bit.ly/1M8gd0q)
The Independent
Deutsche Lufthansa AG is cancelling 1,000 flights
on Wednesday following pilot strikes, the airline has confirmed.
(ind.pn/1ibi4oJ)
