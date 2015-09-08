Sept 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Britain will not hesitate to carry out more drone strikes against young British jihadists in Syria if it is the only way to stop them planning attacks against the UK, the defence secretary said today. (thetim.es/1LWdFiU)

German exports and imports rose to record levels in July as the weaker euro helped bolster trade outside the eurozone. (thetim.es/1LVnwFN)

The Guardian

Attempts are being made to water down George Osborne's new tax on all banks which make profits of more than 25 million pounds. John Mann, a Labour MP on the Treasury select committee, has tabled an amendment to the finance bill to exempt any bank or building society from paying the tax if it has a balance sheet of less than 25 billion pounds - essentially the new entrants. (bit.ly/1FwHBxt)

The company established by the Treasury to hold the taxpayers' stakes in Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc has been warned to remain "ultra-vigilant" after it was revealed some of the City's biggest investment banks - including Goldman Sachs Group Inc and UBS Group AG - are charging the government a 1 pound fee for work that would normally cost tens of millions of pounds. (bit.ly/1NowGh7)

The Telegraph

Oil company investment in the North Sea is expected to slump by up to 4 billion pounds per year through to the end of 2018 as operators slash costs to compensate for lower prices, the industry trade body has warned. (bit.ly/1UzWxXF)

Britain's diplomatic corps should swing into action on behalf of the Royal Bank of Scotland and lobby their U.S. counterparts to scrap litigation against the bank, according to Jacob Rees-Mogg, a high-profile member of parliament who sits on the influential Treasury Select Committee. (bit.ly/1g87OeL)

Sky News

A string of private equity firms have abandoned offers for Tesco Plc's data arm after the retailer struck a deal with the unit that left prospective buyers concerned about financing. (bit.ly/1ivpfrC)

Metro Bank, Britain's first new high street lender in more than a century, has kicked off talks with advisers as it steps up its preparations for a London listing that could value it at more than 1 billion stg. (bit.ly/1M8gd0q)

The Independent

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is cancelling 1,000 flights on Wednesday following pilot strikes, the airline has confirmed. (ind.pn/1ibi4oJ)

(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)