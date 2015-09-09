Sept 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Britain will be asked to become part of a permanent system of European Union migrant quotas to replace existing asylum rules under proposals for a Europe-wide immigration system tabled by Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, today. (thetim.es/1O0Nzi1)

Britain's factories suffered a sharp setback in July as exports fell sharply in a move that is likely to dampen the recovery and reinforce concerns about the UK's two-speed economy, official figures show. (thetim.es/1LY2INS)

The Guardian

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is winding down its inquiries into hundreds of British customers who used HSBC Holdings Plc Swiss bank to evade tax, a senior official has admitted. (bit.ly/1FyvZKk)

Sports Direct International Plc has insisted it is "not operating Dickensian practices", in the face of growing shareholder unrest at Mike Ashley's sportswear retailer. (bit.ly/1LkVwbR)

The Telegraph

Jean Claude-Juncker, president of the European Commission, has warned that Greece's third government in four years will have no flexibility over its new 86 billion euro bail-out plan and could still face the prospect of a disorderly exit from the eurozone. (bit.ly/1Npyu9G)

Morrisons has agreed a deal to sell-off 140 shops of its M Local in a 25 million pound deal that brings about the end of the supermarket chain's convenience market ambitions. (bit.ly/1iew3Ks)

Sky News

Ingenico Group SA, a French payments processing company, has raised the stakes in the battle to win control of Worldpay Ltd (IPO-WORLD.L) , its UK-based rival, by tabling a higher bid in an effort to derail a 6 billion pound-plus stock market listing. (bit.ly/1FxRVVV)

UK exports fell by 9 percent in July and manufacturing output tumbled, renewing fears about the pound's strength in a shaky global economic recovery. (bit.ly/1JUWBXG)

The Independent

A German regional labour court issued a temporary injunction against the pilot's union Vereinigung Cockpit on Wednesday, calling time on a two-day strike that had grounded more than 1000 Lufthansa AG planes. (ind.pn/1VOlprR)

