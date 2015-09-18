Sept 18 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Revenues at Manchester United plunged in the past year as it paid the price for failing to qualify for the Champions League under David Moyes, the previous manager. (thetim.es/1QlrEzH)

Shopworkers at Lidl UK are to be paid a new living wage in a move that the fast-growing discount chain claims is a first in the British supermarket industry. (thetim.es/1QlrOHp)

The Guardian

Britain's aviation regulator Civil Aviation Authority has begun enforcement action against Ryanair to make the budget airline pay compensation to thousands of delayed passengers in the wake of a European court judgment. (bit.ly/1QlrVmb)

About 1,700 top managers at brewer SABMiller could be in line for payouts averaging 650,000 pounds ($1.01 million) each if the takeover of the business behind Grolsch and Peroni by Anheuser-Busch InBev goes ahead. (bit.ly/1Qls0q5)

The Telegraph

Dyson is hoping to hoover up shoppers with a new Apple-style retail store in London's Oxford Street. The hi-tech British design company, famous for its vacuum cleaners and "airblade" hand dryers, is reportedly taking up space at 439-451 Oxford Street, opposite Selfridges. (bit.ly/1QlsH2D)

The BBC will launch a new online streaming service in the U.S. as part of an effort to raise more money from commercial sources abroad. (bit.ly/1QlsLzp)

Sky News

Sky News revealed that a consortium called EME Investments 5 Ltd will announce on Friday that it has bought a majority stake in Clive Christian from its eponymous founder. (bit.ly/1QlsWL5)

Thousands of air passengers who were refused compensation by airlines because a plane had an "extraordinary" technical fault could benefit from a court ruling. (bit.ly/1QlsZGI)

The Independent

New visitors were scared off Alton Towers after its Smiler rollercoaster crashed in June, dealing a heavy blow to theme park profits, the boss of owner Merlin Entertainments warned today. (ind.pn/1Qlt1OU)

Sales of make-up, painkillers and shower gels at Poundland , Home Bargains and B&M Bargains are growing faster than at traditional high street stores. (ind.pn/1Qlt8Kq)

($1 = 0.6424 pounds) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)