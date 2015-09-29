Sept 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Glencore Plc should consider dismantling the empire created by Ivan Glasenberg to escape from a downward spiral that has raised serious questions about its future, according to Citigroup Inc. (thetim.es/1Lj4k7W)

Taxpayers are to lend 45 million pounds ($68.18 million) to Evraz Plc, a company controlled by Roman Abramovich, one of the world's richest men, as part of a government export drive. (thetim.es/1Lj4pbC)

The Guardian

Amazon.com Inc has taken the first step toward offering a full grocery delivery service in the UK, turning up the pressure on the big supermarket chains. The American online retailer is testing the market by offering between 50 and 60 frozen and chilled food products as part of its Prime Now one-hour delivery service. (bit.ly/1Lj4Anv)

Rising global interest rates could prompt a new credit crunch in emerging markets, as businesses that have ridden the wave of cheap money to load up on debt are pushed into crisis, the International Monetary Fund has said. (bit.ly/1Lj4H2e)

The Telegraph

Morrisons is increasing pay for 90,000 shop floor staff to 8.20 pounds an hour but is axing additional pay for Sunday work. (bit.ly/1Lj4RGQ)

The Bank of England governor, Mark Carney, is urging the UK's biggest insurance companies and investors to help counteract the financial shocks that could be triggered by climate change. (bit.ly/1Lj4V9P)

Sky News

Glencore Plc, the crisis-hit miner and commodities trader, has held secret peace talks with the City's most influential investor trade body amid fury over the company's recent $2.5 billion (1.6 billion pounds) cash call. (bit.ly/1Lj5252)

The FTSE-100 education group Pearson Plc is buying the company which oversees the UK's national citizenship test in its first deal since selling the Financial Times and the Economist for more than 1 billion pounds. (bit.ly/1Lj58K3)

The Independent

The trendy food chain Whole Foods Market Inc is downsizing its workforce, cutting more than 1,500 jobs to help lower prices. (ind.pn/1Lj5f8r) ($1 = 0.6600 pounds)