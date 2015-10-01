Oct 2 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
Britain's factories laid off staff in September for the
first time in more than two years as the recession in the
manufacturing sector bit. (thetim.es/1L7MdQu)
Katherine Garrett-Cox is to be removed from the board of
Alliance Trust PLC and stripped of the title of chief
executive of the Dundee-based company, one of Britain's biggest
and most widely-held investment trusts. (thetim.es/1L7MnHm)
The Guardian
Volkswagen AG has admitted that it continued
selling new cars in the UK fitted with "defeat devices" to cheat
diesel emissions tests even after U.S. authorities uncovered the
scandal. (bit.ly/1L7MJ0I)
The UK government's plan to charge a new levy on businesses
to help reach ambitious apprenticeship targets is facing
resistance from big employer groups who warn ministers not to
sacrifice quality of training. (bit.ly/1L7MRxr)
The Telegraph
Transport for London's proposed clampdown on Uber
could suck public ride-sharing apps into the fray, hurting
consumers by adding to travel costs and traffic in the capital,
Ali Clabburn, the chief executive of Liftshare has claimed. (bit.ly/1L7N43z)
Mike Lynch, the founder of Autonomy, has sued
Hewlett-Packard for more than $160 million over the
allegations of massive fraud it has levelled against him. (bit.ly/1L7Nebd)
Sky News
The Consumer Rights Act 2015 aims to make it harder for
retailers to "wriggle out" of offering refunds to customers for
substandard goods and services and unfair terms - and should see
disputes resolved more quickly. (bit.ly/1L7NvuF)
Sky News has learnt that Danny Jowell QC of Brick Court
Chambers has been recruited by Scott + Scott, a law firm which
specialises in shareholder legal actions, to pursue damages from
lenders including Barclays PLC, HSBC Holdings PLC
and Royal Bank of Scotland
The Independent
Marks and Spencer Group PLC has launched a new
social media campaign called #ShowYourStrap, featuring women who
have either survived breast cancer or have lost a loved one to
it. (ind.pn/1L7O5bX)
