The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Barclays PLC has chosen a veteran American banker as its new chief executive, signalling a dramatic shift back to its controversial investment bank. Jes Staley, 58, a former JPMorgan Chase & Co banker, is set to be appointed in the next two weeks, subject to regulatory approval. (thetim.es/1jlbpJc)

- Anheuser-Busch InBev moved a step closer to creating the "first truly global beer company" after raising its offer for SABMiller PLC from 65 billion pounds ($99.69 billion) to more than 67 billion pounds. (thetim.es/1hAkLyU)

The Guardian

- Volkswagen AG deserves to suffer "substantial damage" because of the diesel emissions scandal that has rocked the carmaker and affected 11 million vehicles worldwide, the British transport secretary has told MPs. (bit.ly/1OuryIU)

- Redcar steelworks in northeast England is to be closed, dashing hopes that any of the plant's 2,200 jobs can be saved. The company that owns the works was put into liquidation earlier this month after the government rejected a last-ditch appeal for financial help. (bit.ly/1jtkb7d)

The Telegraph

- Dell has agreed the biggest takeover in technology history, buying data storage provider EMC Corp for $67 billion. The American company, founded by its billionaire chief executive Michael Dell more than 30 years ago, announced the deal on Monday. (bit.ly/1Mn37qJ)

- The government has announced plans to sell its remaining 14 percent stake in Royal Mail to take advantage of "current market conditions", placing the postal service fully into private hands for the first time in its 500-year history. The sale of about 140 million shares will take place overnight through a process known as an "accelerated book build" to institutional investors only, with retail investors unable to buy stock. (bit.ly/1QmdHBQ)

Sky News

- Channel 4 and Ofcom, the broadcasting regulator, have discussed a move for Mark Price to take over as the organisation's acting chairman at the end of January. The boss of Waitrose is poised to take on the chairmanship of Channel 4 when Lord Burns steps down early next year ahead of a potential 1 billion pound privatisation of the broadcaster. (bit.ly/1Oy5yLC)

The Independent

- The video games industry in the United Kingdom will get a 4 million pound funding boost over the next four years, allowing start-ups to turn ideas into reality. The Video Games Prototype Fund, launched by the UK government, is aiming to boost the sector.(ind.pn/1Otf307)

($1 = 0.6520 pounds) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S)