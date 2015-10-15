The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Times
- The Prudential Regulation Authority, which is part of the
Bank of England, today provided guidance on the extra capital
which, at 2.2 billion pounds ($3.40 billion)to 3.3 billion
pounds, is less than 1 percent of their existing capital bases.
Big banks such as, Barclays PLC, HSBC Holdings PLC
, Lloyds Banking Group PLC, Royal Bank of
Scotland Group PLC, Santander UK PLC and
Co-operative Bank may have to hold more than 3 billion pounds in
extra capital because of new rules to make their high street
lending operations safer. (thetim.es/1QyAZEL)
- Volkswagen AG will recall 8.5 million vehicles
across Europe as the diesel emissions scandal engulfing the
company continues to escalate. The carmaker announced that
vehicles will be taken off the road across the Continent to have
pollution cheating software stripped out following an
intervention by the German automotive watchdog. (thetim.es/1RdCick)
The Guardian
- Treasury moves to dilute a key part of the new regime
intended to make top bank bosses more accountable will face
scrutiny from a powerful committee of MP's next week. In a move
seen as a sign that the government is softening its stance
toward the industry, the Treasury said that it was dropping a
plan to "reverse the burden of proof" for managers, which would
have forced them to demonstrate they had done the right thing if
wrongdoing emerged on their watch. (bit.ly/1Lm6oGZ)
- The United Kingdom financial system is at high risk of
being used to launder billions of pounds of corrupt cash through
"known professional enablers" in the legal and property
professions, according to a new report. The national risk
assessment of money laundering and terrorist financing warned
that the country's banking, accountancy and legal services
sectors were at a high risk of exposure to handling corrupt
money. (bit.ly/1LwtAGa)
The Telegraph
- The new boss of crisis-hit Volkswagen AG,
Matthias Mueller, says the company will be able to recover from
the emissions scandal in as a little as two years. He added that
it could take until the end of the year before an external
investigation reveals exactly who in the company knew what about
the "defeat devices" and when they knew it. (bit.ly/1LQZq2h)
- The rules on United Kingdom visas for foreign technology
specialists are to be radically overhauled after complaints from
industry giants and start-ups that they were struggling to
recruit enough staff to match their growth. The government is
due to make it easier for non-EU citizens with specialist
technology skills to enter the country for work by introducing a
series of new ways to meet the criteria. (bit.ly/1QyCFOy)
Sky News
- The National Grid has insisted it has the "right tools" in
place to cope with this winter's energy demands. The company's
Winter Outlook report said that without the measures it had put
in place, spare capacity - the gap between generating capacity
and peak demand - would plunge to just 1.2 percent. (bit.ly/1LQZFdz)
- Tesco PLC is selling 14 supermarket development
sites it does not want in a move that will boost its
cost-cutting drive and potentially provide more space for
badly-needed homes. Tesco said it was getting 250 million pounds
for the Spenhill sites, which were sold to a fund and clients
advised by Meyer Bergman. (bit.ly/1NKuyAL)
The Independent
- Southern Solar has become the latest renewable energy firm
to collapse, with its chief executive claiming that the
government is "sabotaging" United Kingdom jobs and businesses.
The news that it had gone into administration prompted the Solar
Trade Association to warn that most companies in its industry
were not expecting to survive next year. (ind.pn/1jrmxUK)
($1 = 0.6465 pounds)
