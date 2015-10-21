Oct 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- British steelmakers and other big manufacturers are being forced to pay twice as much for their electricity as competitors in Germany, increasing the burden on the industry as it struggles to compete against overseas rivals. (thetim.es/1LJoOVG)

- David Cameron will come under pressure to prevent further steel plant closures as MPs claim that taxpayers face clean-up costs of billions of pounds. Insolvency experts warned last night of "significant distress" across the industry as Tata Steel confirmed that it will lay off 1,200 workers in Lincolnshire and Scotland. (thetim.es/1LJoXbV)

The Guardian

- GlaxoSmithKline PLC and five other major drugmakers have teamed up with the United Kingdom government to launch the world's first venture capital fund dedicated to finding new ways to prevent and treat dementia. The Department of Health, the charity Alzheimer's Research United Kingdom and the six pharmaceutical firms have raised $100 million to invest in early-stage, novel treatments for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease and other forms of dementia. (bit.ly/1jzuRlw)

- Barclays PLC appears to be considering ways to defy the strict separation of its high street operations from its investment bank, in a move likely to inflame the debate over whether rules designed to prevent a second banking crisis are being watered down. (bit.ly/1jza29E)

The Telegraph

- Greece's international creditors arrived in Athens today for the first time in two months to decide on whether to release the latest tranche of bail-out cash to the struggling economy. Representatives of the "Quartet" will carry out their latest assessment of the government's progress on implementing reforms needed to unlock the rescue money. (bit.ly/1OQLrZb)

- Ferrari has priced its initial public offering at the top of expectations, raising $893 million and valuing the Italian car maker at $10 billion. The IPO was priced in New York on Tuesday night at $52 per share, the top end of its indicated $48 to $52 per share range. (bit.ly/1LJqeQ0)

Sky News

- A group of heavyweight City executives is preparing to launch the world's first securities exchange dedicated to trading stakes in companies which own single commercial property assets. A venture called London Real Estate Exchange Limited has been working on detailed plans for months to allow the owners of individual properties to float their holdings in the same way as exchanges devoted to equity and debt securities. (bit.ly/1M5Ziw7)

- The bosses of some of Britain's biggest businesses, including GlaxoSmithKline PLC, HSBC Holdings PLC and WPP Group, are to join a panel being set up to boost bilateral trade between the United Kingdom and China. The China-Britain Business Council will, on Wednesday, appoint approximately 15 chairs and chief executives of FTSE-100 companies, and a similar number of senior figures from professional services firms to serve on a new advisory council. (bit.ly/1OQ8ymJ)

($1 = 0.6475 pounds) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S)