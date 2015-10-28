Oct 28 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

A hefty drop in activity in the construction sector dragged down overall growth in the UK economy between July and September. (thetim.es/1XxBanS)

BP Plc has bet on the price of oil rising to $60 a barrel in the next two years as it announced further cuts to spending and asset sales worth billions of dollars. (thetim.es/1PT608b)

The Guardian

The government has pledged to help the struggling British steel industry compete with foreign rivals by backing measures including a lowering of energy costs and reducing business rates. (bit.ly/20920oD)

The Telegraph

In an open letter, the founders of Lastminute.com, TransferWise, Zopa, Unruly, Crowdcube, Nutmeg and Shazam, alongside 230 other technology start-ups and investors, have challenged Prime Minister David Cameron to reconsider plans to place further restrictions on skilled migration, claiming that "this could restrict growth and hurt the UK's digital economy". (bit.ly/1S7YbL4)

Britain has leapfrogged the United States to become the top country in the G7 to do business, according to the World Bank. (bit.ly/1H8bHbo)

Sky News

Mobile phone roaming charges in the European Union are to be scrapped by the middle of 2017 after new rules were formally approved by MEPs. (bit.ly/1GHoKWl)

Major lenders are privately urging the government to extend the cooling-off period within which customers can change their mind about using a claims-handling firm to pursue their quest for compensation. (bit.ly/1LX7rxu)

The Independent

WM Morrisons Supermarket Plc is being sued by more than 2,000 staff after some of their personal and financial details were posted online. (ind.pn/1NywxFx)

