The Times
A hefty drop in activity in the construction sector dragged
down overall growth in the UK economy between July and
September. (thetim.es/1XxBanS)
BP Plc has bet on the price of oil rising to $60 a
barrel in the next two years as it announced further cuts to
spending and asset sales worth billions of dollars. (thetim.es/1PT608b)
The Guardian
The government has pledged to help the struggling British
steel industry compete with foreign rivals by backing measures
including a lowering of energy costs and reducing business
rates. (bit.ly/20920oD)
The Telegraph
In an open letter, the founders of Lastminute.com,
TransferWise, Zopa, Unruly, Crowdcube, Nutmeg and Shazam,
alongside 230 other technology start-ups and investors, have
challenged Prime Minister David Cameron to reconsider plans to
place further restrictions on skilled migration, claiming that
"this could restrict growth and hurt the UK's digital economy".
(bit.ly/1S7YbL4)
Britain has leapfrogged the United States to become the top
country in the G7 to do business, according to the World Bank.
(bit.ly/1H8bHbo)
Sky News
Mobile phone roaming charges in the European Union are to be
scrapped by the middle of 2017 after new rules were formally
approved by MEPs. (bit.ly/1GHoKWl)
Major lenders are privately urging the government to extend
the cooling-off period within which customers can change their
mind about using a claims-handling firm to pursue their quest
for compensation. (bit.ly/1LX7rxu)
The Independent
WM Morrisons Supermarket Plc is being sued by more
than 2,000 staff after some of their personal and financial
details were posted online. (ind.pn/1NywxFx)
