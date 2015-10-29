Oct 29 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Dyson has been accused by the maker of Bosch and Siemens AG
vacuum cleaners of falsely alleging that it cheated
energy efficiency tests in a manner similar to the Volkswagen AG
emissions scandal. (thetim.es/1LCVnUa)
One of Britain's biggest housing associations plans to cut
the number of affordable homes it builds each year and double
the amount of properties it will sell after George Osborne said
he would cut social rents. (thetim.es/1Wivh0D)
The Guardian
David Cameron refused six times under questioning from the
Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, to say whether people would be
left worse off by cuts to tax credits after the Treasury revises
the proposals. (bit.ly/1RBJ0ZS)
BT Gorup Plc's proposed 12.5 billion stg takeover of
EE, the UK's largest mobile phone operator, has been given
provisional clearance by the competition watchdog after it said
the deal was unlikely to damage consumers. (bit.ly/1RBJ0ZS)
The Telegraph
The Football Association was consulting its lawyers on
Wednesday night following Sepp Blatter's stunning disclosure
that Fifa had decided to give the 2018 World Cup finals
tournament to Russia before the vote even took place. (bit.ly/1ihsqlU)
Sky News
State-backed Lloyds Banking Group has set aside an
additional 500 million stg to cover the payment protection
insurance (PPI) mis-selling scandal, taking its total provision
so far to 13.9 billion stg. (bit.ly/1MUT0JX)
The Independent
The UK has come in at number six in the World Bank rankings
of the best places to do business, its highest ranking since
2011. (ind.pn/1Hb3dAg)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)