The Times
The population of the United Kingdom will rise by almost 10
million over the next quarter of a century, according to
official figures published today by the Office for National
Statistics. (thetim.es/1Rh5aRo)
Royal Dutch Shell Plc slashed its oil price
forecast and prepared for a prolonged industry recession as it
unveiled a $7.4 billion quarterly loss, the biggest in the
company's history. (thetim.es/1GzD0R9)
The Guardian
Volkswagen AG must consider offering
compensation to motorists whose Volkswagen vehicle has lost some
of its resale value as a result of the diesel emissions scandal,
the transport secretary has said. (bit.ly/1KIYMwL)
Barclays Plc is embroiled in yet another scandal
after admitting it expects to pay 290 million stg to compensate
customers for the rates they were charged on currency deals. (bit.ly/1PXBKsY)
The Telegraph
Britain's credit rating could be slashed below Austria and
Finland's if it leaves the European Union, Standard & Poor's has
warned. (bit.ly/1SctXXp)
Defence firm BAE Systems Plc is unlikely to sell
more Typhoon jets to Saudi Arabia because of political tensions
with the UK, according to Credit Suisse. (bit.ly/1RCY0qg)
Sky News
Regulators could order the sale of billions of pounds-worth
of mobile spectrum as a condition of approving the merger of O2
and Three to create the UK's biggest mobile phone group. (bit.ly/1WkhEOF)
Schroders Plc, which has 310 billion stg of assets
under management, wrote to the chairs of the 350 largest listed
companies this week to ask them to consider abandoning the
practise of quarterly reporting. (bit.ly/1PT3bVB)
The Independent
Supporters of withdrawal from the European Union suffered a
major set-back as a senior American official, Michael Froman,
warned that the move would make it more expensive for British
firms to export to the United States. (ind.pn/1inPXSh)
