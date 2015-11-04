Nov 4 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
GlaxoSmithKline has set out its stall as an
independent company by revealing a surge in the number of new
drugs close to approval. Andrew Witty, chief executive of
Britain's biggest pharmaceuticals group, claimed the company
could have up to 20 new medicines awaiting final approval from
regulators by 2020, seven of which have the potential to be on
the market before then. (thetim.es/1Wxpa3y)
Royal Bank of Scotland has been accused of using
secret, flawed documents that could have influenced some
compensation payouts to victims of the interest rate swaps
mis-selling scandal. An investigation by The Times has
discovered documents that indicate the bank supplied erroneous
customer records that could have flattered its own position in
the more than 2 billion pound Financial Conduct Authority
redress scheme. (thetim.es/1WxpbnU)
The Guardian
Burberry is to invest at least 50 million pounds
($77.10 million) in a new factory to produce its trademark
trenchcoats, creating 200 extra jobs in Yorkshire. (bit.ly/1WxpLlL)
Standard Chartered is asking shareholders to stump
up 3.3 billion pounds while axing 15,000 jobs after reporting
its first quarterly loss in 15 years. The bank also warned it
faced further potential penalties on top of the 415 million
pounds fine imposed in 2012 by U.S. authorities for breaching
sanctions against Iran. (bit.ly/1WxpNtY)
The Telegraph
The merger with BG Group will save Shell an
extra $1 billion a year, the company has said, as it shores up
its case for pressing ahead with the $70 billion combination.
Reductions in operating costs plus a cut in the exploration
budget would deliver savings of $3.5 billion a year by 2018,
Shell said. (bit.ly/1WxpC1D)
Activision Blizzard, the American developer behind
hit video game franchises World of Warcraft and Call of Duty,
has bought Candy Crush Saga creator King Digital Entertainment
for $5.9 billion. Under the terms of the deal, King will operate
as an independent unit of Activision Blizzard, and will continue
to be led by Chief Executive Riccardo Zacconi. The deal is
expected to close by spring 2016. (bit.ly/1WtqDgn)
Sky News
Volkswagen says it has found "inconsistencies"
in carbon dioxide emission levels which could affect around
800,000 cars. The German car giant said the "unexplained"
anomalies found by an internal probe raised a new problem that
could cost it around 2 billion euros ($2.19 billion).(bit.ly/1WxpGhV)
Paul Walsh, former chief executive of Diageo, is
being lined up to join the board of Europe's largest bank as it
finalises a decision about whether to move its headquarters from
the UK. Walsh, who currently serves as chairman of Compass, is
expected to be named by HSBC Holdings as a
non-executive director within weeks. (bit.ly/1WxpHlU)
The Independent
Michelin has told staff at its tyre factory in
Ballymena that the plant will close by 2018 with the loss of 860
jobs. The company said the machines at the plant were outdated
and that it could not afford to invest in upgrading the
equipment given current demand, according to local reports. (ind.pn/1Wxq4gg)
The quality of customer service at the tax office - which
currently answers only half of the calls from the public - is so
dismal that it could be costing the country money, MPs have
warned. In a damning report, the Public Accounts Committee said
HM Revenue and Customs responded to just 72.5 percent of
telephone calls in 2014-15, with the rate falling to 50 percent
in the first half of this year. (ind.pn/1Wxq6EQ)
($1 = 0.6486 pounds)
($1 = 0.9129 euros)
(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)