The Times
Leaving the European Union would plunge Britain back into
recession, damage the country's long-term growth potential and
drive up government borrowing, Morgan Stanley has warned. In a
comprehensive review of the economic impact of an exit vote at
the referendum, the American investment bank said that Britain
would collapse into a full-blown slump if there were
difficulties in "resolving post-referendum uncertainties". (thetim.es/20vjZWt)
Countrywide issued a profit warning, sending its
shares plummeting and raising fears that the housing market is
heading for a serious downturn. Britain's biggest estate agent
said that fewer house sales were going through the books,
hitting profits. (thetim.es/20vk8tb)
The Guardian
JCB has announced up to 290 job cuts in a move that leaves
more than 10 percent of the workforce at one of Britain's
biggest manufacturers facing redundancy. The construction
equipment company blamed a rapid slowdown in machine orders
worldwide, with the cuts taking place across JCB's eight
Staffordshire factories and in Wrexham. (bit.ly/1NQBvNU)
National Grid has for the first time used "last
resort" emergency powers to tell companies to reduce their
electricity usage in an effort to avoid the risk of blackouts.
It asked firms to reduce their power demand immediately, issuing
a so-called demand-side balancing reserve notice to companies
that have signed a contract to say they will take part in the
demand reduction scheme. (bit.ly/1NQBGsH)
The Telegraph
The investigation into the state of the banking market
failed to find out key information on the cost of current
accounts, the British Treasury Select Committee says. The
Competition and Markets Authority is studying the market to see
why so few customers switch banks, and last month ordered banks
to prompt customers to switch to a rival whenever a special
offer runs out.(bit.ly/1H9Sr2v)
Sky News
Germany is to re-test all Volkswagen car models
to gauge their genuine emissions levels after the latest
revelations from the car maker, weeks after it admitted to
cheating on tests for diesel cars. The company now says it has
understated the level of carbon dioxide emissions in around
800,000 cars sold mainly in Europe. (bit.ly/1NQBgm8)
Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $258 million to
U.S. regulators to settle sanctions-busting allegations. As part
of its settlement, Deutsche will dismiss two managing directors,
two directors and two vice presidents. It will also ban three
other staff from duties involving U.S. operations and install an
independent monitor, New York's Department of Financial Services
said. (bit.ly/1NQBpGg)
The Independent
Marks and Spencer said wet weather and its decision
to focus on full-price sales contributed to falling sales of
clothing, shoes and homeware in the summer months. Like-for-like
sales in its general merchandise arm slipped 1.9 percent in the
13 weeks to Sept. 26, more than the average analyst forecast for
a fall of 1.2 percent and the 0.4 percent decline it saw in the
previous quarter. (ind.pn/1NQEt4Z)
