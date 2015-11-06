Nov 6 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
Jes Staley splashed out 6.5 million pounds ($9.88 million)
on shares in Barclays Plc weeks before he officially
becomes the new chief executive in an effort to bolster
shareholder confidence at the bank. Staley's shares swoop on
Wednesday marks one of the largest one-off purchases by a UK
executive of stock in a business they work for. (thetim.es/1Sty3KV)
The taxpayer lost more than 2.2 billion pounds from the sale
of the British government's stake in Eurostar after the auction
was rushed through before the general election, the National
Audit Office said. While the spending watchdog said that the
sale of the 40 percent stake was well run and provided value for
money, it fell well short of the 3 billion pounds that the
government invested during the past two decades. (thetim.es/1StyRiN)
The Guardian
Asda is understood to be planning to scale back its plans
for Black Friday later this month after the promotional frenzy
in its stores last year failed to deliver profitable sales.
Trade journal Retail Week reported that Asda might consider
online-only deals or spread offers over several days to prevent
a chaotic rush of shoppers in its stores. (bit.ly/1StqW52)
Holiday company Thomas Cook Group Plc shares have
come under pressure after Britain suspended flights to the
Egyptian holiday resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. The move came amid
fears that the crashed airliner Flight 9268 may have been
brought down by a bomb planted by militant group Islamic State.
The company said it had cancelled all flights and holidays to
Sharm up until Nov. 12. (bit.ly/1StrjwK)
The Telegraph
Platinum miner Lonmin Plc saw its shares dive 10
percent after suggesting it may have to shut down if it did not
secure shareholder approval for extra funding. The South
Africa-based company wants to raise $400 million from
shareholders and refinance $370 million in debt to stem losses
from the collapse in metals prices.(bit.ly/1Ng639d)
The Bank of England has signalled that interest rates could
be held at a record low well into next year as global
uncertainty weighs on Britain's recovery. The pound tumbled
against the dollar and euro on Thursday after Bank policymakers
kept interest rates at 0.5 percent and warned that an "abrupt
slowdown" in emerging markets could exert a bigger drag on UK
growth and inflation. (bit.ly/1iGxPmR)
Sky News
Morrisons insists it is "making good progress" in its
turnaround plans despite comparable sales falling 2.6 percent in
its third quarter. The supermarket chain said that while it was
continuing to invest in lower prices, it had also again reduced
the number of promotional vouchers in circulation. (bit.ly/1Stqfcf)
Tata Steel Ltd has taken an 862 million pounds
($1.31 billion) hit from its beleaguered UK operations blaming a
"rapid and sharp deterioration in the underlying business
environment". It said Tata Steel Europe saw steel production and
deliveries fall for the second quarter to the end of September,
with weakness in the UK helping it sink to an underlying loss of
23.7 million pounds. (bit.ly/1Stql3i)
The Independent
Amazon.com Inc is offering unlimited same-day
delivery to Prime customers in London from Nov. 5. Prime costs
79 pounds a year in the United Kingdom. After this initial
subscription, Prime customers can now get over 1 million items,
from DVDs to toasters, delivered the same day for no extra cost.
(ind.pn/1Strx6T)
($1 = 0.6577 pounds)
