Nov 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Jes Staley splashed out 6.5 million pounds ($9.88 million) on shares in Barclays Plc weeks before he officially becomes the new chief executive in an effort to bolster shareholder confidence at the bank. Staley's shares swoop on Wednesday marks one of the largest one-off purchases by a UK executive of stock in a business they work for. (thetim.es/1Sty3KV)

The taxpayer lost more than 2.2 billion pounds from the sale of the British government's stake in Eurostar after the auction was rushed through before the general election, the National Audit Office said. While the spending watchdog said that the sale of the 40 percent stake was well run and provided value for money, it fell well short of the 3 billion pounds that the government invested during the past two decades. (thetim.es/1StyRiN)

The Guardian

Asda is understood to be planning to scale back its plans for Black Friday later this month after the promotional frenzy in its stores last year failed to deliver profitable sales. Trade journal Retail Week reported that Asda might consider online-only deals or spread offers over several days to prevent a chaotic rush of shoppers in its stores. (bit.ly/1StqW52)

Holiday company Thomas Cook Group Plc shares have come under pressure after Britain suspended flights to the Egyptian holiday resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. The move came amid fears that the crashed airliner Flight 9268 may have been brought down by a bomb planted by militant group Islamic State. The company said it had cancelled all flights and holidays to Sharm up until Nov. 12. (bit.ly/1StrjwK)

The Telegraph

Platinum miner Lonmin Plc saw its shares dive 10 percent after suggesting it may have to shut down if it did not secure shareholder approval for extra funding. The South Africa-based company wants to raise $400 million from shareholders and refinance $370 million in debt to stem losses from the collapse in metals prices.(bit.ly/1Ng639d)

The Bank of England has signalled that interest rates could be held at a record low well into next year as global uncertainty weighs on Britain's recovery. The pound tumbled against the dollar and euro on Thursday after Bank policymakers kept interest rates at 0.5 percent and warned that an "abrupt slowdown" in emerging markets could exert a bigger drag on UK growth and inflation. (bit.ly/1iGxPmR)

Sky News

Morrisons insists it is "making good progress" in its turnaround plans despite comparable sales falling 2.6 percent in its third quarter. The supermarket chain said that while it was continuing to invest in lower prices, it had also again reduced the number of promotional vouchers in circulation. (bit.ly/1Stqfcf)

Tata Steel Ltd has taken an 862 million pounds ($1.31 billion) hit from its beleaguered UK operations blaming a "rapid and sharp deterioration in the underlying business environment". It said Tata Steel Europe saw steel production and deliveries fall for the second quarter to the end of September, with weakness in the UK helping it sink to an underlying loss of 23.7 million pounds. (bit.ly/1Stql3i)

The Independent

Amazon.com Inc is offering unlimited same-day delivery to Prime customers in London from Nov. 5. Prime costs 79 pounds a year in the United Kingdom. After this initial subscription, Prime customers can now get over 1 million items, from DVDs to toasters, delivered the same day for no extra cost. (ind.pn/1Strx6T)

($1 = 0.6577 pounds) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)