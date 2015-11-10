Nov 10 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Under rules published Monday by the Swiss-based Financial
Stability Board, the most systemically important banks,
including British lenders such as Barclays Plc and HSBC
Holdings Plc, will have to raise almost 800 billion
pounds ($1.21 trillion) by 2022 in an attempt by regulators to
prevent taxpayers having to bail out failed lenders. (thetim.es/1PyxMXf)
BHP Billiton Plc faces a $1 billion clean-up
operation after the collapse of two tailings dams at the Samarco
iron ore mine in Brazil, in what looks likely to be the worst
industrial disaster to involve a British company in a
generation. (thetim.es/1Pyy3tc)
The Guardian
Under the headline "We're Working to Make Things Right",
Volkswagen AG on Monday launched a webpage where
Volkswagen owners can enter their vehicle identification numbers
and learn whether they qualify to receive up to $1,000 to
compensate them for their unwitting role in one of the worst car
scandals in history. (bit.ly/1PyyaVE)
Alton Towers, owned by Merlin Entertainments Plc is
to make up to 190 redundancies after a downturn in visitor
numbers at the Staffordshire-based attraction in the wake of a
serious rollercoaster crash in June. (bit.ly/1PyynYN)
The Telegraph
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
(OECD) has urged George Osborne to rethink cuts that will
disproportionately hit the poor, as it trimmed its world growth
forecasts and warned that trade was slowing to a pace usually
associated with a global recession. (bit.ly/1Pyyzrh)
Business rates and the national living wage risk crushing
Tesco Plc, the supermarket's chief executive, Dave
Lewis, has warned, as the extra costs amount to a "potentially
lethal cocktail". (bit.ly/1PyC6pf)
Sky News
The Confederation of British Industry has been drawn into a
row with a group campaigning to leave the EU which accused it of
being "the voice of Brussels". Vote Leave said the business
lobby was "more interested in promoting the EU than fighting for
what is good for Britain". (bit.ly/1PyC0ho)
The Independent
Discounts will win over price-wary customers as Black Friday
is set to attract one in five British shoppers, becoming more
popular than the week prior to Christmas according to a new poll
among 3,458 adult consumers from Australia, Canada, New Zealand,
the UK and the US, by analytics provider SAS. (ind.pn/1PyCgNC)
Discount supermarkets have topped the sixth annual Global
Brand Simplicity Index. While Aldi comes first on the global
index for the third year running, Lidl has topped the list in
the UK, according to a study by global brand strategy, design,
and experience consultancy Siegel + Gale. (ind.pn/1PyCyE0)
($1 = 0.6615 pounds)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)