November 16 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Britain's largest privately owned building company Laing O'Rourke will pitch this week to deliver the most complex and expensive part of the HS2 high-speed line, promising to ship dozens of bridges, pre-cast 90 miles away in Nottinghamshire, at a fraction of conventional construction costs. (thetim.es/1SSxf2t)

Manufacturers have warned the government that Britain could be left in the "industrial slow lane" if George Osborne cuts support for innovation and high-tech research in his autumn statement. (thetim.es/1SSxiLH)

The Guardian

The deadline to dispense further rescue loans to debt-stricken Greece was extended by eurozone countries once again on Sunday amid continuing deadlock between Athens and its creditors. (bit.ly/1SSxk6i)

Wealthy homebuyers are choosing urban living over a rural idyll, according to analysis of prime property sales by Knight Frank. (bit.ly/1SSxJ8M)

The Telegraph

UK retailers could incur costs of 180 million pounds from consumers returning goods bought during the 24-hour sales period of Black Friday this year. (bit.ly/1SSxvOP)

Michael Dell, CEO of American PC maker Dell, has condemned the UK's Investigatory Powers Bill - better known as "the snoopers' charter" - claiming that forcing technology companies to provide access to their customers' unencrypted data is a "horrible idea". (bit.ly/1SSxxpY)

Sky News

George Osborne's corporation tax raid on lenders will force the UK's second-largest building society to curb investment in order to protect the interest rates enjoyed by millions of its members, its chief executive will warn on Monday. (bit.ly/1SSxCKe)

Banking regulators will face renewed pressure over their handling of an inquiry into the collapse of HBOS next week. (bit.ly/1SSxMkV)

The Independent

The supply of excess oil in the world has reached a record high, it has been reported. More than three billion barrels of spare oil are floating around on the world market, according to the International Energy Agency. (ind.pn/1SSxRFk)

(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Plumb)