The Times
* Britain's Labour MPs are to be offered a free vote on
extending air strikes against Islamic State in Syria, while
Jeremy Corbyn maintains that his opposition to the strikes will
be the party's official policy. (thetim.es/1Ix79vG)
* Business groups have attacked the government for "changing
the goalposts" after a new rule that companies winning disputes
with HM Revenue & Customs will be taxed heavily.
Measures contained in the fine print of the chancellor's autumn
statement will impose a "penal" 45 per cent tax rate on interest
payouts made to companies that win legitimate tax refunds. (thetim.es/1RfyJVp)
The Guardian
* Uber Technologies, the ride-hailing app firm
that is taking on taxi drivers around the world, is launching
its car-sharing service in London. UberPool will be available to
customers in the capital from Friday, enabling passengers to
share taxi rides if they are heading in the same direction. (bit.ly/1lpGjQO)
* More than 2,000 workers at the digger maker JCB have voted
to work fewer hours to reduce the number of redundancies
demanded by the company as it struggles to cope with falling
global demand for mining and construction equipment. (bit.ly/1PWrDpC)
The Telegraph
* BATS Global Markets is said to be eyeing a float next year
and could file documents with the U.S. regulator, the Securities
and Exchange Commission, in a matter of weeks.
The exchange operator, which is one of the biggest, will be
hoping the IPO goes far more smoothly that its first try, when
BATS's debut on its own exchange went catastrophically wrong. (bit.ly/1l3t3lz)
* ICBC Standard Bank has had to pay out $32.5
million (£21.6 million) to Britain and Tanzania for failing to
stop a bribe being paid which it helped to secure business in
the African country. (bit.ly/1RhD0I3)
Sky News
* Fortnum & Mason has reported record sales and profits for
its last financial year - driven by its new website.
It said its new website, launched during the period, helped
online sales rise 22 percent while like-for-like sales enjoyed a
13 percent increase. (bit.ly/1l3tzzM)
* Diageo PLC, the owner of Guinness, Johnnie Walker
and Smirnoff, is laying the foundations for the appointment of a
successor to its veteran chairman. Sky News has learnt that
Diageo has appointed JCA Group, a leading boardroom headhunter,
to identify a non-executive director capable of replacing Franz
Humer in a couple of years. (bit.ly/1HBdATN)
The Independent
* Britain's banks will tonight learn whether they have
passed tough Bank of England stress tests, after the collapsed
bank HBOS was told it had "less than" a 1 in 100,000 chances of
failing those imposed by the then regulator just three years
before its near-collapse. (ind.pn/1jsgYoa)
