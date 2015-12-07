The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc faces trouble next year because of its huge exposure to commercial property, an area that some experts believe to be a dangerous bubble. (thetim.es/1YSJJdL)

As David Cameron prepares to make his case for renegotiation in Brussels next week, many of his points have already hit home with Britain's industrial partners. Risto Alanko, of the Finnish federation FFTI, sums up the acknowledgment of many that UK business would be the loser in a Brexit. (thetim.es/1NzTTME)

The Guardian

Since the Volkswagen AG emissions test scandal in September, it is not just the German carmaker that has suffered a blow to its image. Diesel automotive technology also faces a battle to regain public trust. There are already some signs of demand for diesel cars shrinking since VW was forced to apologise for installing "cheat devices" in 11 million vehicles. (bit.ly/1lkeoT0)

More than half of the 24 billion stg expected to be spent on the first British nuclear reactors for two decades could go abroad to foreign suppliers, a leading UK academic and government adviser, Keith Burnett, has warned. (bit.ly/1NPHdmS)

The Telegraph

The "uneasy calm" in financial markets could rapidly reverse as the U.S.. Federal Reserve's first tightening cycle in a decade exposes fragilities in the new world order, according to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).(bit.ly/1NcBVvX)

The Greek parliament approved a "tough" 2016 budget on Sunday morning, which will include large spending cuts and tax increases. Despite this, it assumes the 2016 recession to be less severe than forecast. (bit.ly/1QoToWu)

Sky News

Charging 5p for plastic bags has cut their use at one of England's largest supermarket chains by 78 percent. Tesco Plc said the dramatic drop in the use of single-use bags is 10 percent more than it had expected when the Government introduced the levy in October. (bit.ly/1QpzSZY)

UK's Avanti Communications will say that it has agreed a contract with BT Group Plc to be part of its involvement in the Government's universal service commitment. (bit.ly/1lH5ui3)

The Independent

Hospitals, police forces and government departments will be forced to take on 200,000 new apprentices in a bid to increase the number of trainees in the public sector, David Cameron will announce tomorrow. (ind.pn/1PNI5Zr)